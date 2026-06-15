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Family leaves relative’s body in bush after village denies burial land over long absence

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Tragedy Family leaves relative’s body in bush after village denies burial land over long absence
MON, 15 JUN 2026

A shocking incident has reportedly occurred in Kumasi, where a family was forced to leave the body of a deceased relative in a casket in a nearby bush after community leaders allegedly refused to allocate burial land for his interment.

According to reports, the deceased had left the village many years ago in search of better opportunities and eventually became successful. However, residents claim he rarely returned to the community and was largely absent from village affairs throughout his lifetime.

Following his death, family members transported his remains back to his hometown with the intention of giving him a traditional burial. However, they were reportedly met with strong resistance from some community members and local leaders, who argued that the deceased had abandoned the village and therefore did not deserve to be buried on ancestral land.

Witnesses say several attempts were made by the family to negotiate with the elders and opinion leaders, but discussions failed to produce a resolution. The refusal left the grieving family with limited options as funeral arrangements had already been completed.

In a dramatic turn of events, the family allegedly left the casket containing the deceased's body in a bush near the community after being denied access to burial land.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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