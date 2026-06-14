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Family demands independent probe into missing newborn at Salaga Government Hospital

  Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Health Family demands independent probe into missing newborn at Salaga Government Hospital
SUN, 14 JUN 2026

The family of a woman who delivered at Salaga Government Hospital is demanding an independent investigation into the alleged disappearance of their newborn baby girl.

They are appealing to Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service to intervene.

The baby's father, Gabuja Simon, told Adom News that his wife was admitted to the hospital at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday and was later confirmed by nurses to have delivered a healthy baby girl between 9 AM and 10 AM. He alleged that neither he nor any family member was allowed to see the baby.

According to him, a midwife later asked him to travel into town to buy medication, and upon his return, the family was informed that the baby could not be found.

Mr Simon described the incident as suspicious and called for a thorough investigation. He said the matter was reported to police, leading to the arrest of a midwife and another nurse who were on duty at the time.

The two health workers were transferred from Salaga to Tamale to assist with investigations and have since been arraigned before a court, which denied them bail and remanded them into custody. They are expected to reappear in court on June 18, 2026.

Meanwhile, Salaga Government Hospital Administrator Aloysius Bokuma said the facility has never recorded a similar incident. He rejected claims that the family was prevented from seeing the baby, explaining that they sought access to a restricted section of the hospital.

Mr Bokuma said the hospital has previously dealt with cases of baby abandonment but has never recorded the disappearance of a newborn. He added that the facility is fully cooperating with security agencies as investigations continue.

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