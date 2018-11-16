Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result
AFP
Former Madagascan president Marc Ravalomanana is likely to contest a December 19 run-off against another ex-president, Andry Rajoelina. By RIJASOLO (AFP/File)
Madagascan police on Friday called for candidates to exercise restraint as near-complete results were tallied from a first-round presidential election last week, with two former leaders looking set to go through to the run-off.
With 96 percent of all polling stations counted, Andry Rajoelina was on 39.38 percent and Marc Ravalomanana on 34.19 percent -- pointing towards a close race for the presidency in the head-to-head second round.
Outgoing president Hery Rajaonarimampianina came in third place with about nine percent.
Thirty-six candidates participated in the first-round election.
The second-round duel between the two top vote winners -- required if no candidate scores above 50 percent in the first round -- is to take place on December 19.
The three leading candidates have all raised allegations of fraud and malpractice by election authorities.
"The electoral process is at a delicate moment, sensitive to any tensions and rivalries, so all stakeholders are urged to protect the best interests of the nation and to guarantee order," the police said in a statement.
Both Ravalomanana and Rajoelina -- fierce rivals -- were banned from contesting the last election in 2013 under international pressure to avoid a repeat of political violence that engulfed the island in 2009.
Ravalomanana ruled from 2002 to 2009 until he was ousted in a military-backed coup that installed Rajoelina, who held power until 2014.
Rajaonarimampianina succeeded him, ruling until earlier this year.
Madagascar police call for calm ahead of election result
Madagascan police on Friday called for candidates to exercise restraint as near-complete results were tallied from a first-round presidential election last week, with two former leaders looking set to go through to the run-off.
With 96 percent of all polling stations counted, Andry Rajoelina was on 39.38 percent and Marc Ravalomanana on 34.19 percent -- pointing towards a close race for the presidency in the head-to-head second round.
Outgoing president Hery Rajaonarimampianina came in third place with about nine percent.
Thirty-six candidates participated in the first-round election.
The second-round duel between the two top vote winners -- required if no candidate scores above 50 percent in the first round -- is to take place on December 19.
The three leading candidates have all raised allegations of fraud and malpractice by election authorities.
"The electoral process is at a delicate moment, sensitive to any tensions and rivalries, so all stakeholders are urged to protect the best interests of the nation and to guarantee order," the police said in a statement.
Both Ravalomanana and Rajoelina -- fierce rivals -- were banned from contesting the last election in 2013 under international pressure to avoid a repeat of political violence that engulfed the island in 2009.
Ravalomanana ruled from 2002 to 2009 until he was ousted in a military-backed coup that installed Rajoelina, who held power until 2014.
Rajaonarimampianina succeeded him, ruling until earlier this year.
Video News