No Lesbianism Being Promoted At OLA SHS

The Headmistress of Our Ladies of Apostles (OLA), Ho, Madam Regina Coffie, has refuted media reports that lesbianism is rife in the leading female senior high school in the region.

Madam Coffie described the reports as “total falsehood and malicious” being circulated by some online media portals (agyapaonline.net, modernghana.com among others) to tarnish the image and hard-won reputation of the school.

Speaking in an interview in Ho, the headmistress stressed that the school is guided by the highest standard of discipline which gives no room for students to engage in any such insidious acts in the dormitories or anywhere on the campus.

She said that contrary to reports, no parent had come to withdraw his or her ward from the school and cautioned those behind the report to do the right thing by retracting the content of the article or face legal action.

Madam Coffie stressed that the school had not experienced any withdrawal despite having a total enrolment figure of 2,367, including day students.

She added that the school has the best monitoring and supervision system that ensures round-the-clock engagement with students through teachers, dormitory supervisors, housemasters, among others, who work tirelessly to ensure order and discipline.

This is not the first time the school has had negative publicity from some online portals. A similar reportage happened two years ago which was also refuted by the school.

Madam Coffie re-assured parents and the public that OLA SHS is definitely one of the best schools in the country in terms of academic performance as well as moral standards as they never compromise on discipline.