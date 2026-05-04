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Mon, 04 May 2026 Social News

Krobo Chiefs commend Mahama, seek boost for 11-kilometre Somanya–Kpong road project

  Mon, 04 May 2026
Krobo Chiefs commend Mahama, seek boost for 11-kilometre Somanya–Kpong road project

Chiefs in Yilo Krobo have commended John Dramani Mahama for appointing indigenes to key positions in government, while urging him to accelerate work on the Somanya–Kpong road

Speaking during the President's visit to the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Nene Anyernorgu Teye Agor IX, Divisional Chief of Okper in Somanya in the Eastern Region expressed gratitude for the recognition given to sons and daughters of Yilo Krobo.

He cited appointments such as Seth Tekper, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, and Christian Tetteh Yohuno among others as a demonstration of the President's commitment to the area.

“We really appreciate all the appointments you have given to the sons and daughters of Yilo Krobo. We are grateful for everything you continue to do for us,” he said.

Despite the commendation, the chief appealed for urgent attention to the ongoing 11-kilometre Somanya–Kpong road project, describing the pace of work as slow.

“Mr President, we know you have started the construction of our road, but the pace is quite slow. We plead with you to inject more energy into it,” he stated.

He suggested that the project could be expedited if it was divided among multiple contractors instead of being handled by a single firm.

Nene Agor reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the Krobo people and the President, pledging their continued support for his development agenda.

“We have an intimate relationship and will maintain it as long as you remain committed to developing our land. When the time comes to do what is necessary, we shall do it for you,” he added.

The chiefs capped the visit by presenting traditional beads to the President as a symbol of honour and appreciation.

GNA

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