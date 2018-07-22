BAC Gives Free Training For Akim Asene Community Members

Sixteen community members at Akim Asene in the Eastern Region who are mainly into fruit juice production and khebab business have received free training to enhance their skills in their ventures.

The programme was organised by the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) in the Birim Central Municipality and sponsored by the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP).

The participants were practically taught on water melon, pineapple and fresh yoghurt fruit juice processing by Mr Tweneboa Kodua of the Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture (KITA).

They were also taken through hygienic means of preparing the juice with some substances that could preserve the beverage for some weeks in the absence of refrigerators.

Others were taught soya milk and soya khebab processing.

Mr Kodua advised the participants to take into account the cost and pricing of their products and to keep basic records to avoid running at a loss.

Mr Richard Mongson, the Head of BAC said the programme was aimed at adding more value to what the participants had already learnt and to create employment.