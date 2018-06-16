World Vision Initiates Projects In Upper Denkyira West

The Diaso Area Programmes (AP) Office of World Vision Ghana (WVG) is embarking on a project to provide communities in the Upper Denkyira West District toilet facilities as part of efforts to end open defecation.

The Office has so far constructed three six-seater unit Kumasi Ventilated-Improved Pit with changing rooms for girls, at a cost of GH¢54,000.00 each, for schools in three communities in the area.

The beneficiary schools are; Amoaman D/A, Diaso Methodist and Ananekrom D/A Basic Schools.

Mr Irvine Aboagye, the Area Programmes Manager, speaking at the inauguration of the Ananekrom facility, said the initiative was to help stop open defecation and prevent the resultant effect of faeco-oral diseases such as cholera, diarrhoea and intestinal infections, especially, among children in rural communities.

The inauguration of the facility coincided with the World Toilet Day celebrations held by the WVG in collaboration with the Upper Denkyira West District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service.

Mr Aboagye said the target of WVG activities was to promote the wellbeing of children and adolescents girls in rural communities, adding that, the provision of the sanitary facilities would help fulfil that goal.

He said WVG had been training artisans on how to construct and maintain simple and less costly household latrines for communities in the district and was providing training to some selected community members to empower them with skills to cause behavioural change among the people to enhance positive response to the Community Led Total Sanitation (CTTS) initiative, being implemented in the area.

Mr Boakye appealed to community members to collaborate effectively with the school authorities to maintain the facility to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Caesarius Obripuo, the District Guidance and Counselling Coordinator said the district education directorate would work to ensure proper supervision and maintenance of the facility for all.

Mr Isaac Ayariga, the WASH officer of the Diaso AP of WVG said it was time community members worked together to promote proper environmental hygiene in their areas to prevent outbreak of diseases.

Nana Obeng Badu, Chief of Ananekrom, commended WVG for its support to the people in the area. GNA

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA