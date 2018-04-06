Baby Jet Airline Seeking For Cabin Crew

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has tweeted an advertisement seeking a crew for the airline he plans to launch.

Apart from a "sparkling personality", applicants for the Baby Jet Airlines should, among other requirements, know how to swim:

ATTN!!! All prospective applicants for the Baby Jet Airlines Cabin Crew positions should please note that understanding of the process as explained on the attached flyer and following same is the first step in the selection and elimination process. Thank You pic.twitter.com/hGQoYfjFQb — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) April 6, 2018

Gyan tweeted back to the BBC's Akwasi Sarpong, who had highlighted that swimming was a condition of employment, that they were "following standard requirements lol".

Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, last year warned the public against fraudsters holding "fake recruitment" for BabyJet airlines.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo's announcement at the African Airshow that, Mr Gyan, has obtained a license to operate a new airline to be known as Baby Jet Airlines, some scammers have positioned themselves to take advantage of the yet-to-be-launched airline, by posing as recruitment agents to offer people jobs with the airline.