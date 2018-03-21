Actor Rahim Banda elected school prefect for Ghana National College

Child actor Rahim Banda has been elected as head perfect for Ghana National College, a senior high school in Cape Coast.

Rahim who defeated the three other competitors won the votes of 44 classes out of the 52

He gave his first speech as boy’s school perfect on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

The Mask actor was on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, announced as the ambassador for the Free Senior High School policy implemented under the ruling NPP government and Ghana Jobs Bank