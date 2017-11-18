Operation Vanguard Taskforce Commended For Their Good Work So Far

The officers and men of the joint military/police taskforce set up to check illegal mining have received high marks for the good job done over the last two months.

Colonel William Agyapong, Commander of the Taskfoce, said they had given a good account of themselves.

'You have worked assiduously with a high level of professionalism in the fight against illegal mining and I must congratulate you for that' he added.

He was addressing an all ranks durbar held with troops at their various Forward Operating Bases (FOBs).

Col Agyapong said he was impressed with the performance of the troops in the face of the initial challenges - pelting of stones, which they responded to with the required force and improvised explosive devices planted to cause injury to the troops.

He also made reference to the rugged terrain making their movement a bit difficult, presence of reptiles, especially venomous snakes, deep uncovered mining pits and trenches, craters dug as traps, coming into contact with dangerous mining chemicals and said it was heartwarming that they remained undaunted and gave it their all.

The taskforce as of mid-November had conducted 290 operations and arrested 628 illegal miners, 54 of them had been convicted.

It seized 2,040 chang fa - water floating platforms, 671 excavators and 46 small arms from illegal miners.

Col Agyapong told the troops to remain on the alert and to avoid any temptation to get involved in any wrongdoing.

Earlier, Chief Superintendent of Police Abraham Acquaye praised the troops for the team work, resilience, tenacity of purpose and discipline.