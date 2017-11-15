Guinness Acknowledged For Best Practices In Sustainable Manufacturing

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana’s leading total beverage business has been recognised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) as the business with the Best Practices in Sustainable Manufacturing at the 6th Ghana Industry Awards.

GGBL, a subsidiary of Diageo PLC has over the years invested in a number of sustainable initiatives to continuously improve its manufacturing processes. Some of the initiatives include a sustainable local sourcing programme where the company uses local raw materials such as cassava, maize and sorghum in the production of its premium beers and non-alcoholic brands. Under this programme, GGBL as a guaranteed off-taker of these farm produce is spearheading the development of a sustainable supply chain in Ghana.

Secondly, the company has made a significant commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and has since 2015, recovered Carbon Dioxide (C02) from its production for re-use in the production of its products; it has also reduced the usage of water and energy by about 5% over the past year. GGBL achieved a zero waste to landfill in 2012 where none of its waste materials from its production is sent to landfill.

As a manufacturing site, the company has a zero harm agenda to ensure all its employees and contractors go home safe every day from work by adhering to global safety standards.

Speaking on the award, Isaac Tosu Supply Chain Director said, “We understand that the success of a business lies in its ability to be sustainable, in our case as a leading beverage business in Ghana, we have to be sustainable from grain to glass. That is why we continuously reinvest in our people, our equipment and processes to guarantee the future of our business. I am delighted the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has recognised our efforts as having the best practices in sustainable manufacturing”.

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director added, “our performance ambition as a business is to be one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana and this award is a testament to us building a trusted and respected company. We are delighted about this award and ready to share our best practices with other stakeholders to create a sustainable industry for Ghana as a whole”

Within Diageo, GGBL’s brewery in Kaasi, Kumasi has also adjudged the best brewery in all 180 Diageo markets.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com