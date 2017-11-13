Ghana Unveils NDCs Plans At COP23 In Bonn, Germany

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA Special Correspondent in Bonn, Germany

Bonn, Nov 12, GNA-Ghana is currently formulating a multi sectoral Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) implementation plan which is being prepared with the involvement of all the line Ministries and stakeholders.

The civil society organisations (CSOs), the business community, and institutions, were all being engaged in the efforts to get a well nationally contributions that would be well embraced by all to help Ghana attain her commitment towards the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The Country is also engaging in awareness creation within the communities and local government authorities to educate the populace on the NDCs, to help in implementing the NDCs.

Mr Daniel Tutu Benefoh, a Director at the Climate Change Unit of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), who announced this at the ongoing Conference of Parties COP23 held in Bonn, Germany, said Ghana was also planning to formulate a climate change Bill to back the implementations of the NDCs.

He said the country was also looking at the development of Green Climate Fund project pipeline, being managed by the Ministry of Finance, as parts of the country's efforts to scale-up access to solar energy.

There was another intervention on RED+, and also the programme of building of resilience in the savanna landscape, Mr Benefoh noted at a Ghana day event held on the sidelines of COP23, on the theme: 'Demonstrating Progress in Ghana's Climate Agenda, Trilateral Cooperation in Renewable Energy, cities and Climate'.

The Ghana Bonn event was used to share the key objectives of Ghana's renewable energy plan and other actions being undertaken under the trilateral agreement.

It was also to help demonstrate to the world what Ghana was doing within the Climate agenda and how it was preparing through policy and programmes and projects to undertake activities within the NDCs.

Mr Benefoh noted that Ghana was also currently formulating proposals on its NDC adoption plans (Nationally Adaptation Plan) while discussing how to put in place risk transfer financing with the support from the GIZ.

'Then the other aspect is also the innovative financing mechanisms which we think must go beyond the traditional budgeting of financing and look at other sources of financing that can really help us mobilise these resources.

'And therefore, we are looking at the possibility of having a green fund instrument in the country and also a green line of credit to private sector which is also being formulated with the Ministry of Finance, he noted.

He said a national Climate change fund which was part of the environmental fiscal reform programme that the Ministry of Finance was leading was also be to be created.

There were also sectorial efforts on stopping deforestation in the country that cut across policy interventions and making investment in the cocoa landscape to producing cocoa sustainably and also ensuring that illegal mining was combated in the country.

Mr Benefoh said Ghana had also announced a gender and NDC initiative with the aim to promote and articulate the voice of gender in the NDC planning and implementation, saying 'we think that is a very important piece of our efforts'.

The NDCs are cornerstones of the Paris Agreement on climate change that set out the actions that countries plan to undertake to achieve the agreement's objectives, focused on limiting the rise in average global temperatures to well below 2°C, ideally to 1.5°C.

Renewable energy features prominently in most of these NDCs, confirming that the transition to a renewable energy future has come to be recognised globally as central to addressing climate change.

Various governments are well underway with implementing the first set of NDCs and would begin to review them in 2018, which entails taking stock of the adequacy of those NDCs to meet the objectives set out in the historic 2015 climate agreement.

The NDCs would be revised or updated by 2020, and every five years thereafter, and with each revision aimed at being more ambitious than the previous one.

As a contribution to this process, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) had undertaken an analysis of current NDCs, which were compared with national renewable energy targets, plans, programmes and policies, as well as with current trends in renewable energy deployment.

At the same time, where data was available, IRENA compared NDCs and national renewable energy targets with the estimated cost-effective potential for increased deployment.

IRENA's analysis suggested that while renewable energy targets and policies were indeed critical components of NDCs, there was substantial scope for countries to increase their renewable energy ambitions.

COP23, being hosted by the Fiji Republic as the Chair, with the German government supporting, opened in Bonn on November 6 and would be closing on November 17.

Delegates around the globe are hoping to ensure greater momentum for the Paris Agreement and to raise the level of ambition needed to address global warming at the two week event.

