Abu Jinapor Shouldn't Take After Bawumia's Lies
I just heard Samuel Abu Jinapor (deputy Chief of staff) say at the NPP Delegates conference in capecoast, that one of the achievements of the NPP so far is that they have "stabilized the economy"
Fact: the truth of the matter is that the economy of a country is measured majorly in two folds
1. The GDP Rate
2. The GNP Rate
If the GDP of a country is falling then there would automatically be a ration of goods leading to a high spate of inflation and vice versa.
If the GNP Of a country is diminishing, the international markets would bid their goods causing prices to appreciate overseas and affecting our markets in the long-run.
In 2011, We had the highest growth in GDP of about 7.4% and about 3.1% in 2014 compared to 1.5% so far in 2017 the NPP Is boasting about.
Conclusion: "A stability of the Economy" is Never an achievement like Abu Jinapor Said but Rather An Expansion or Increase in an economy is an achievement, as that would positively affect the lives of citizens.
_Key notes:_
_GDP- Gross Domestic Product_
_GNP- Gross National Product_
MALIK S.Y BASINTALE
NDC COMMUNICATIONS
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Malik S.Y. Basintale
