Greater Accra Education Directorate Gets New Office Complex
Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the acting Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), has expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana for its determination and commitment to ensuring that education service delivery to pupils and students is effective and efficient.
Speaking at a brief but impressive handing-over ceremony of a new office complex for the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of Education, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said his outfit would ensure that the facility is used for the purpose for which it has been built.
“We will make good use of this facility and report to the contractor for correction, as soon as possible, any problem that may come up in the course of using it”, he added.
Mr. Emmanuel Appiah, the General Manager of Regent House Co. Ltd., the company which constructed the facility, thanked the Government, Ministry of Education and GES for their support throughout the period of executing the project.
Receiving the facility from the acting Director-General of GES, Dr. Peter Attafuah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, said, “I thank all of you for helping me and my officers to leave our present place of work, which is more of a hen coop, for a nice edifice like this. This is a morale booster for us and we will use it well and we promise to work hard in it.”
Present at the ceremony were some divisional directors and officers of the Service, including the Director for Administration and Finance and the Director for Suppliers and Logistics.
The writer is an educationist and a public relations officer at the Headquarters of Ghana Education Service in Accra.
