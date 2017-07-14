TOP STORIES
Ogilvy Ghana MD heads Ogilvy Africa Group
Ogilvy and MatherWorldwide, has announced that the role of its Ghana MD, Akua Owusu-Nartey, has evolved to the position of Regional Managing Director of Ogilvy Africa Group, reporting to Mathieu Plassard, CEO, Ogilvy Africa.
The new role, which took effect from 1st of July, is in recognition of Akua's sterling performance in the organic growth of existing clients and the extension of Ogilvy's influence to new areas.
“Akua has been instrumental in restoring trust and rebuilding a strong hub in Ghana and also West Africa. She will continue with this as our ambitions across Africa are bigger than ever, and will work closely with me in managing our major clients,” remarked Mathieu Plassard, CEO, Ogilvy Africa.
On his part, Mr. Reginald Laryea, Board Chairman of Ogilvy Ghana Ltd, expressed his confidence. “Akua is a communication thoroughbred from the Ogilvy stables, ready to face the rest of the world. Her recent elevation marks the beginning of that journey,” said Mr.Laryea.
Prior to joining Ogilvy, Akua was General Manager, Public is West Africa, where she steered the delivery of creative solutions to a wide berth of clients across West and Central Africa.
She has been a marketer, a strategic thinker and a business leader driving change andhas been responsible for Ogilvy Ghana and its revenue targets since March 2016. She is known for her strength in integrated communications, and more so, her passion for the development of her team of creative professionals.
The Ogilvy Ghana team is happy that their work and one of their own has been recognized.
Credit: Ogilvy Ghana
