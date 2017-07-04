TOP STORIES
Terrorism; Looming Brexit; The Migrant Crisis; Climate Change: The European Union Faces Myriad Pressing Challenges
Now Agence France-Presse (AFP), Italian news agency ANSA and Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) have teamed up to create the European Data News Hub (EDNH) website offering reliable, multimedia content on hot button issues.
The site is now online at www.ednh.news . Media can download text stories in five languages (English, German, French, Spanish and Italian) plus infographics, videos and photos, with content based on facts and figures, investigations and statistical research.
The EDNH is an interactive platform and we encourage feedback from the public via the site and on social media in a bid to inform and stimulate debate on the issues that people across Europe are talking about.
Datenfreunde GmbH (OpenDataCity) runs the website and will provide data on trending news and topics and media are invited to upload their tools onto their own websites.
The project, which receives a subsidy from the European Commission, has complete editorial independence as spelled out in its editorial charter.
The EDNH content is distributed by the three agencies to their clients, which include newspapers, TV networks, radio stations, internet and online sites, databases and governmental and international bodies.
In the future, specialists in data journalism and other European news agencies will be invited to contribute to the EDNH.
About AFP:
AFP is a global news agency delivering fast, accurate, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology. With 2,300 staff spread across almost every country, AFP covers the world 24 hours a day in six languages. AFP delivers the news in video, text, photos, multimedia and graphics to a wide range of customers including newspapers and magazines, radio and TV channels, web sites and portals, mobile operators, corporate clients as well as public institutions.
