TOP STORIES
When the brain fails the body suffers'By: saint albeto
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
KNUST Fine Art Exhibition on June 30
Kumasi, June 25, GNA - The Fine Art Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) would be mounting an exhibition in Accra on June 30, to promote the tourism industry in the country.
It would be held at Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.
The exhibition would show an 'Artist Collective' of young tutors and students inspired by Dr Karikacha Seidou's 'Emancipatory Art Teaching' project, to inspired fresh students of the KNUST Fine Art Department to take arts and craft faculty seriously.
The Artist Collective and its networks launched blaxTARLINES, an artist incubator and project space, a trilogy of exhibition in Kumasi in 2015.
The yearly event is dubbed: 'Orderly Disorderly' which is noted as the most far-reaching exhibitions of contemporary art in Ghana's history and is organised by blaxTARLINES and supported by Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) to develop tourism.
'Orderly Disorderly presents a constellation of projects by over 80 selected artists, and a body of archives of the KNUST which includes manuscripts of poems and art collections of the older generation of the university students and tutors.'
The Fine Art Department has also introduced a new spirit of 'contemporaneity' which is meant to bring together documentaries that were based on the histories of the people of Africa and Africans in the Diaspora to address the art, politics and social issues relevant to Pan-Africanism.
Dr Seidou, a Lecturer at KNUST Fine Art Department told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that Ghana had a long standing documentary in African tradition in its civic, health and education programmes.
He said the exhibition was meant for fresh graduates and alumni and would be opened by celebrated artist, Mr El Anatsui and Mrs Naana Nyarkua Ocran, the Acting Director of the GMMB.
Dr Seidou said some of the common features expected were inter-generational conversations, collective curating, accessibility programming, especially Braille translations of exhibition texts and open-source coordination and off site prosthesis' projects.
He enumerated some of the past honours and also the lifework of a Ghanaian modernist Ablade Glover which culminated in the political vision of an artists' alliance in the 90s when decades of domestic and international neglect had left Ghana's cultural institutions emaciated.
He said: 'This modest vision of emancipatory politics and courageous social action in a milieu of hopelessness inspires blaxTARLINES, Kumasi, the contemporary art incubator and project space of KNUST to organise the exhibition for the students.'
He said the exhibition's curatorial muse is an Iranian filmmaker, Abbas Kiarostami, the author of the film, 'Orderly or Disorderly' in 1981
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News