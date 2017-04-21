Kitchen Tables Charities Trust Supports Hope Alive 360 Foundation

A United Kingdom based charity, Kitchen Tables Charities Trust has supported Hope Alive 360 Foundation with funds to complete a community initiated clinic at Nkwadum in the Sefwi Akontombra District of the Western region. The funding support will be used to complete nine rooms facility will also contain a disability friendly toilet to ensure that people with disabilities have access to the facility.
Speaking during at a visit to the project site at Nkwadum to supervise work on site, the Project Supervisor of Hope Alive 360 Foundation, Mr. Asiedu Kwateng Jeremiah. thanked Kitchen Tables Charities Trust for providing funding support for the completion of the project. He expressed the organization’s commitment to ensure quality of work and judicious use of the funds. He appealed to the Chiefs and people of Kwadum to continue to support the project with unskilled labour and their available local materials for successful completion of the project. “As an organization, we are here to support with assistance from our partners, Kitchen Tables Charities Trust and we expect you to also do what is expected of you so that we can build a good relationship with donors for other communities to benefit from such support” he added. He called on the Sefwi Akontmbra District of the National Health Insurance Authority to initiate process of getting the facility accredited. Mr. Asiedu Kwateng urged the community to eschew partisan politics to ensure early completion of the project adding that all the materials needed for the project have been procured.
Work progresses on the facility at Sefwi Nkwadum
The project which is expected to be completed at the end of June 2017 and be named after the foundr of Kitchen Tables Charities Trust Mr. John Humphreys will enhance access to primary health care services to over five thousand people from five different communities who currently walk several miles to access basic healthcare services. He used the opportunity to appeal to Kitchen Tables Charities Trust and other Charities to support the completion of another facility at Bopa initiated by the community three years ago but have stalled due to funding constraints.
The Chief of Sefwi Nkwadum, Nana Yaw Antwi was full of praise to Hope Alive 360 Foundation and Kitchen Tables Charities Trust and promised the community’s commitment for early completion of the project. “For Hope Alive 360 Foundation, I thank you on behalf of the Nkwadum community for bringing hope to us, you did it at Akpafu and now Nkwadum, may God bless your good works and your partners” he concluded
Kitchen Tables Charities Trust Supports Hope Alive 360 Foundation
