Expedite implementation of Community Service law — Samson Anyenini urges gov't

Legal practitioner and broadcaster Samson Lardy Anyenini has called on the government to move swiftly to operationalise Ghana's newly passed Community Service Bill to ensure it delivers the intended reforms to the country's criminal justice system.

Parliament of Ghana passed the Community Service Bill, 2026 on Wednesday, July 8.

The legislation introduces community service as a non-custodial sentencing alternative to prison for individuals convicted of specified minor offenses.

Reacting to the development in a statement shared on Thursday, July 9, Lardi Anyenini said while the passage of the bill marks a significant milestone, its real impact will depend on how quickly the necessary institutions and structures are established for effective implementation.

The legal practitioner urged President John Dramani Mahama to grant the bill prompt assent and called on the state to immediately begin preparations for its nationwide rollout.

"I now respectfully call on H.E. the President of the Republic to grant swift executive assent to this Bill. Beyond assent, the state must move with deliberate speed to ensure that all that is required is done immediately for an effective and efficient implementation of the law," he read.

Lardi Anyenini, who has long advocated non-custodial sentencing reforms, described the passage of the bill as a landmark achievement for equity, human rights and justice, particularly for indigent offenders who are often imprisoned for minor offences because they cannot afford to pay fines.

He commended successive stakeholders, including civil society organisations, the judiciary, Parliament and both the current and former governments, for their contributions toward the passage of the legislation after years of advocacy.

He further called for "the urgent establishment of the National Community Service Secretariat and the immediate capacity building of our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to supervise and manage non-custodial labor uniformly across the country."

The legal practitioner expressed optimism that the legislation would help build a more compassionate and equitable justice system.