NACOC arrests 10 in Cape Coast anti-drug operation

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested 10 suspected drug offenders during an intelligence-led operation targeting alleged drug trafficking and substance abuse hotspots in Cape Coast.

The operation was conducted across several communities, including Pedu, Victoria Road, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) area, Downtown and other strategic locations as part of efforts to curb the illicit drug trade and improve public safety.

In a statement shared on Thursday, July 9, NACOC noted that the coordinated raids were carried out simultaneously at multiple locations, leading to the arrests and the recovery of items believed to be linked to illegal narcotics activities.

"The operation, which targeted alleged drug trafficking and abuse hotspots, was carried out in Pedu, Victoria Road, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) area, Downtown, and other strategic locations," they noted.

According to the Commission, the suspects comprise both men and women aged between 24 and 55 years.

It added that the retrieved exhibits would undergo further examination as part of ongoing investigations.

"The operation underscores NACOC's commitment to dismantling drug networks and reducing the availability of illicit substances within communities," the commission noted.

The Commission said the suspects are assisting with investigations and will be processed in accordance with the law.

It also appealed to the public to continue volunteering credible information to support efforts to combat drug-related crimes nationwide.