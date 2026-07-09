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Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Nkoko Nkitinkiti beneficiaries have been consuming the birds given to them for rearing — Agric Minister
THU, 09 JUL 2026

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has disclosed that some beneficiaries of the government's Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme have been slaughtering and consuming the birds distributed to them instead of rearing them for commercial production.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti project is one of the Mahama administration's flagship agriculture initiatives.

It seeks to distribute millions of chicks, along with feed and technical support, to households across the country to boost domestic poultry production, improve food security and create jobs.

The Minister described the development as contrary to the objective of the programme, which is aimed at helping beneficiaries build sustainable livelihoods through poultry farming and reduce the country's dependence on imported frozen chicken.

Mr. Opoku made the remarks on Thursday, July 9, when he appeared before Parliament's Assurance Committee to provide updates on the implementation of the flagship initiative.

"Some also decided to kill and eat all. In fact, they were even sending me videos that, 'Honourable, we are eating everything,' but this is not meant for that immediate consumption. We just wanted people to rear them, sell, and reinvest," the Minister said.

The Minister, however, advised that the government does not encourage such practices because they undermine the long-term purpose of the programme.

He explained that the initiative was designed to enable beneficiaries to grow their poultry stock, generate income and gradually expand their businesses through reinvestment.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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