Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Panic gripped pupils, teachers, and residents of Yendi on Thursday morning after a group of alleged vandals reportedly stormed ZOHE E.P. School, assaulted the Head of the Junior High School, and forced the temporary closure of the school.

The victim, Mr. Gazali, Headteacher of the Junior High School, was allegedly attacked by individuals believed to be from the ZOHE NAAS Palace following a disagreement over the construction of a structure on the school's football field. Reports indicate that the suspects entered the school premises reportedly armed, causing fear and confusion among pupils and staff.

Mr. Gazali sustained injuries during the assault and was rushed to a health facility for medical attention. He is currently receiving treatment.

The Ghana Police Service responded swiftly to the scene and has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and take appropriate legal action against anyone found culpable.

The Municipal Director of Education and the District Pastor were immediately notified and have since been coordinating efforts to address the situation. Nankwe Hassan told.

In a decisive move to ensure the safety of pupils, teachers, and non-teaching staff, the Yendi Municipal Directorate of Education has ordered the immediate closure of ZOHE E.P. School until further notice. The decision will remain in force while police investigations continue and security assessments are undertaken.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and residents, with many calling for enhanced security in schools and the protection of teachers from violence and intimidation.

Education authorities have condemned the attack, emphasizing that schools must remain places of learning, peace, and safety. They have appealed to all parties to exercise restraint and cooperate fully with the Ghana Police Service to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

As investigations continue, the school community has expressed hope for the speedy recovery of Mr. Gazali and the swift restoration of peace, allowing academic activities to resume without fear.