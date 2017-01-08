AASU Congratulates H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo On His Assumption To Office As The 5th President Of The 4th Republic Of Ghana

The All-Africa Students’ Union (AASU) wishes to extend its warmest congratulations to you, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the occasion of your election and subsequent swearing in as the 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

Your election is tells us the young people of the African continent, that it is very much okay to harbour an ambition and to work tirelessly towards achieving it.

Even more significant and worthy of note, is your resolve to expanding the frontiers of education for the people of Ghana. Your plan for achieving this is bold and worthy of commendation as the educational challenges that face your people and young people across the African continent; require nothing but bold and decisive solutions.

Mr. President, your elevation to this high office comes with many challenges, but the All-Africa Students’ Union is confident in your ability to perform. This confidence is borne out of your many years in governance and development and your keen respect for human rights and rule of law. This we believe has endowed you with many capabilities with which you can tackle the developmental challenges of your people.

We are confident that your election will bring about developments in Technology, Improvement in the Human Rights, Creation of jobs through the development of Agriculture and ensuring sustainable development of the Ghanaian people.

AASU is also confident in calling upon you to bring your many years of experience in diplomacy to bear in helping to address the security challenges that confront some countries in the ECOWAS sub-region and the continent as whole. Notable among these is the looming political crisis in the Gambia. Mr. President, you will agree with the AASU that a political and diplomatic solution is always better.

Mr. President, AASU and your Republic are bound by our common priority of developing education as the only sure means of building a meaningful 21st century human capital for Africa. We believe that as Ghana has hosted our Secretariat since 1972, we will continue to work together in mutual benefit towards improving education in Ghana and on the entire continent. We remain eternally confident in you.

May I again offer my congratulations as you assume the important and responsible Presidential Office. Please accept my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Signed,

*H.E PETER KWASI KODJIE*

*11th Secretary General (Head of Mission)*

*All-Africa Students Union (AASU)*

