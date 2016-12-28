MTN Ghana Foundation Presents Gifts To 200 “Christmas Babies” In 11 Hospitals

Accra, December 28, 2016 - As part of the end of year activities of the MTN Ghana Foundation, employee volunteers of MTN Ghana have distributed hampers worth GH¢36, 000 to over 200 babies born on Christmas day across the country.

The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were distributed to mothers in 11 hospitals in four regions of Ghana. Mothers with multiple births were given additional hampers for each baby.

The hospitals are the La General Hospital, Police Hospital and Ridge Hospital all in Accra and in Kumasi the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Suntreso Hospital and Tafo Government Hospital. In the Western region MTN Staff presented gifts to babies at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Essikado Community Hospital and the Takoradi European Hospital. MTN staff in the northern region of Ghana also presented gifts to babies at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Central Hospital.

According to Mr. Robert Kuzoe, Sustainability & Social Impact Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation, the donation was in line with Foundation’s commitment to brighten lives through impactful Corporate Social Investments.

“It is with great joy that we offer gifts to these unique babies,” he said. “Christmas, as we all know is a season for showing love. We did this to put smiles on the faces of these mothers to make them feel loved and share in the joy of the season.

The mothers of the babies who were overjoyed commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the exceptional show of love. One of the mothers who had delivered twins said, “this is my best Christmas. I will surely tell my babies when they grow up that MTN brought them lovely gifts when they were born just as the wise men did for Jesus”.

Since 2011, the MTN Ghana Foundation has donated over 1000 hampers to babies born between 24th and 26th December. The donation is one of the many ways the MTN Ghana Foundation has helped to brighten the lives of members of the Ghanaian community. The presentation of the hampers was given to celebrate the occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Since its inception in 2007, the MTN Foundation has improved access to healthcare by building hospital blocks and CHPS Compounds and donated medical equipment to various health centres. Some health projects the MTN Ghana Foundation has undertaken include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital the provision of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. In all the Foundation invested has invested in about 140 projects across the country.

About The MTN Foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment.

From inception to December 2015, the Foundation had undertaken 135 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.





Mr. Peter Bimpeh, Commercial Head Of Northern Business District Presenti...





Mr. Simon Amoh, Regional Senior Manager For South West Business District...





Staff Volunteers Carring Hampers To Be Presented To Mothers And Their Ba...





A Mother Receives A Hamper At Police Hospital In Accra