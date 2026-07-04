Adwoa Safo calls for swift justice after surviving shooting incident

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed concern over what she describes as the lack of urgency in prosecuting the shooting incident that nearly claimed her life.

The shooting occurred on June 21, at the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's residence at Kwabenya, where Adwoa Safo sustained a gunshot wound to her left ear.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, July 3, the former Gender Minister said the incident has left her deeply troubled, particularly because she believes there has been little urgency in pursuing those responsible despite the gravity of the attack.

The statement comes days after the Ghana Police Service arrested her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, also known as Akofena, and several others in connection with the shooting.

The suspects have since been granted bail by the Adentan Circuit Court after pleading not guilty to charges including unlawful possession of weapons and prohibited vigilante activity, with the case adjourned for further proceedings.

"My near death experience is even the more troubling, in that, if an attempt of this nature can happen to a Woman of my Background, Standing, and Public Persona and afterwards there is a seeming lacklustre interest in pursuing and bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book and ensure Justice is served, raises very serious concerns for every Ghanaian in this country in relation to the broader implications for public safety, the administration of justice, and the protection of especially women and the vulnerable in our society," she said.

Adwoa Safo noted that while she respects the right of every accused person to due process and the presumption of innocence, victims also deserve a justice system that is firm, fair and impartial.

She further noted that her public statement was necessary to address what she described as speculation and misinformation surrounding the incident.

According to the former lawmaker, the matter is not about her seeking to lead the Kristo Asafo Church or lay claim to her late father's estate.

She said her involvement in the succession dispute stems from her determination to uphold what she described as the dying wishes of her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, and the provisions of the church's amended constitution.