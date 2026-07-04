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Sat, 04 Jul 2026 Social News

Accra is technically a flat-lying area, drains alone can’t solve Accra floods — Engineer

  Sat, 04 Jul 2026
Accra is technically a flat-lying area, drains alone can’t solve Accra floods — Engineer

Engineer and policy analyst Michael Kosi Dedey has called for a fundamental rethink of Ghana's flood management strategy, arguing that expanding drainage systems alone is no longer sufficient to address the recurring flooding in Accra.

According to Mr. Dedey, the scale and intensity of rainfall experienced in recent years require a broader approach to infrastructure planning, with greater emphasis on water retention and storage.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, July 4, he explained that Accra's predominantly flat terrain limits the rate at which stormwater can be drained, making it unrealistic to expect drainage channels alone to prevent flooding.

He also questioned existing planning assumptions that stormwater will always flow freely into the sea, warning that rising sea levels can obstruct the discharge process and force water back into already flooded communities.

Citing the June 3, 2015 floods, Mr. Dedey said elevated sea levels at the time prevented stormwater from emptying efficiently into the ocean, worsening flooding in parts of the capital.

"Drains alone are not going to take care of the problem at the moment because Accra is technically a flat lying area. So you can put in drains, but there's a limit to how quickly the water can be channelled away," he said.

Mr. Dedey maintained that Ghana has reached a point where relying solely on drainage infrastructure can no longer provide a sustainable solution to flooding.

"We have gone beyond a stage where drains alone can solve the problem. We now have to trap water deliberately. Now we need to create artificial ones," he added.

His comments come in the wake of the heavy rainfall on Monday, June 29, which caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra, inundating homes and businesses, disrupting traffic and leaving several major roads impassable.

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