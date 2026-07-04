I want to uphold my father's dying wishes, not to chase his properties — Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has denied claims that she is seeking to take over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission or lay claim to her late father's properties.

The statement comes nearly two weeks after the former Gender Minister survived a shooting incident at her late father's residence in Kwabenya during a ceremony to install her brother, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Suspects allegedly involved in the incident in which Adwoa Safo sustained a gunshot injury to her left ear while her vehicle also suffered bullet damage, including her brother, have since been granted bail by a court while adjourning the hearing.

The incident has been linked to an ongoing succession dispute within the Kristo Asafo family following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025.

In a statement shared on social media on Friday, July 3, Adwoa Safo said suggestions that she is fighting over inheritance or seeking to lead the church are false.

"The matter at hand is neither about any aspiration on my part to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, nor does it concern a dispute over church property or, for that matter, inheritance," she stated.

She stressed that she has built her own life and has no interest in pursuing her late father's wealth.

"I say with modesty, that I am deeply blessed to be self made and I have never sought to draw wealth or personal gain from my late father's estate or properties... My position has been about upholding the dying wishes of our dad and the enforcement of the church's amended constitution," she said.

According to the former lawmaker, her late father amended the church's constitution in 2024, removing Israel Kwadwo Safo from the church's leadership and installing her as leader of the Kantanka family in February 2025.

She said Apostle Kwadwo Safo personally instructed her on his deathbed to ensure those decisions were respected.

Adwoa Safo further disclosed that her father left behind a valid will and did not die intestate, adding that issues relating to his estate and inheritance would be addressed through the formal reading and execution of the will.

Touching on the June 21 shooting, she described it as a "disturbing and very brazen assassination attempt" and expressed concern over what she said was a lack of urgency in pursuing those responsible.