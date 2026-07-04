FDA closes Italian Boy Lounge at Teshie following suspected illicit drug raid

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has shut down Italian Boy Lounge at Nungua Kantamanto in Accra following an operation over the alleged possession of suspected illicit drugs.

The operation was carried out on Friday evening while preparations were reportedly underway for the night's activities.

During the exercise, two employees of the establishment were arrested to assist with investigations, and the premises were subsequently sealed.

Officials also retrieved substances suspected to be illicit drugs from the facility and confiscated them for further examination.

The FDA has yet to disclose the nature of the substances recovered or provide further details on the circumstances that led to the operation.

The exercise forms part of the Authority's ongoing collaboration with other state agencies to combat the possession, distribution and use of unauthorised substances in entertainment venues and other public places.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.