ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FDA closes Italian Boy Lounge at Teshie following suspected illicit drug raid

  Sat, 04 Jul 2026
Crime & Punishment FDA closes Italian Boy Lounge at Teshie following suspected illicit drug raid
SAT, 04 JUL 2026

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has shut down Italian Boy Lounge at Nungua Kantamanto in Accra following an operation over the alleged possession of suspected illicit drugs.

The operation was carried out on Friday evening while preparations were reportedly underway for the night's activities.

During the exercise, two employees of the establishment were arrested to assist with investigations, and the premises were subsequently sealed.

Officials also retrieved substances suspected to be illicit drugs from the facility and confiscated them for further examination.

The FDA has yet to disclose the nature of the substances recovered or provide further details on the circumstances that led to the operation.

The exercise forms part of the Authority's ongoing collaboration with other state agencies to combat the possession, distribution and use of unauthorised substances in entertainment venues and other public places.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Govt set to name two new military barracks after distinguished generals Govt set to name two new military barracks after distinguished generals

1 hour ago

Government begins distribution of relief items to June 29 flood victims Government begins distribution of relief items to June 29 flood victims

1 hour ago

Accra is technically a flat-lying area, drains alone can’t solve Accra floods — Engineer Accra is technically a flat-lying area, drains alone can’t solve Accra floods — ...

1 hour ago

FDA closes Italian Boy Lounge at Teshie following suspected illicit drug raid FDA closes Italian Boy Lounge at Teshie following suspected illicit drug raid

1 hour ago

Sierra Leone President commiserates with Mahama on June 29 flood disaster Sierra Leone President commiserates with Mahama on June 29 flood disaster

2 hours ago

July 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.40 on BoG interbank July 4: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.40 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Adwoa Safo calls for swift justice after surviving shooting incident Adwoa Safo calls for swift justice after surviving shooting incident

2 hours ago

I want to uphold my fathers dying wishes, not to chase his properties — Adwoa Safo I want to uphold my father's dying wishes, not to chase his properties — Adwoa S...

2 hours ago

Man arrested in Obuasi for allegedly impersonating soldier to extort illegal miners Man arrested in Obuasi for allegedly impersonating soldier to extort illegal min...

Just in....
body-container-line