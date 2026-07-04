Government begins distribution of relief items to June 29 flood victims

The government has commenced the distribution of relief items to victims affected by the June 29 floods, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications and Presidential Spokesman, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the first phase of the exercise began on Wednesday, July 1, with emergency relief supplies delivered to affected communities in the La Dade Kotopon Municipality, Ayawaso Central and Korle Klottey Municipality.

He disclosed that a second major phase of the distribution took place on Thursday, July 2, covering seven heavily affected districts: Krowor Municipality, Ga East, Dome Kwabenya, Shai Osudoku, Ada East, Ablekuma North, Ada West and Okaikwei North.

Addressing residents in other flood-affected regions, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu assured them that government support would reach them.

"To our brothers and sisters in the Central, Volta, Western, Ashanti, Western North, and Eastern Regions: please be assured that you have not been forgotten," he said.

According to the Minister, the floods affected seven regions across the country, with the Greater Accra, Volta and Central regions recording the most extensive damage.

He said the government's response had been swift, coordinated and ongoing, adding that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the National Disaster Management Organization, through its Relief and Donations Committee, to intensify the mobilisation and distribution of essential relief supplies.

The items being distributed include food, clean drinking water, temporary shelter materials, blankets and medical supplies.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu explained that the relief operation was being carried out in phases to ensure an orderly and efficient distribution to all affected districts.

He said while attention was currently focused on communities with large numbers of displaced persons in Greater Accra, preparations were underway to dispatch substantial relief supplies to the Central and Volta regions, as well as other flood-affected districts nationwide.

He added that NADMO regional coordinators were already on the ground and that additional relief items would begin arriving in affected communities from Friday.

"As we navigate the aftermath of this disaster, we urge all citizens to remain vigilant: adhere to safety warnings and report emergencies," he said.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu assured the public that the government would continue supporting affected communities until every displaced family had been assisted, damaged areas restored and communities rebuilt to better withstand future disasters.

He also expressed appreciation to emergency service personnel, the military, the police, health workers and volunteer groups for their dedication and sacrifice in responding to the disaster.

The Minister said the government would continue to provide regular updates as relief efforts progress.