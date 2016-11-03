Kojokrom Rail Project, a misplaced priority - NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the ongoing railway project being executed by government at Kojokrom, as a misplaced priority.

According to the Party, government could have done the people of Western Region good, if the project had been extended to Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) is currently undertaking the reconstruction of Sekondi-Takoradi via Kojokrom suburban rail network at the cost of about $165 million.

The project consists of the development of 5.Km single lane from Kojokrom to Sekondi, 10.Km from Kojokrom to Takoradi.

It also comes with an ultra-modern terminals at Kojokrom, Sekondi and Takoradi, four halt stations to receive passengers, one on Kojokrom - Sekondi line and three on Kojokrom -Takoradi Line.

However, the opposition says, it is a misplaced priority.

Western Regional Communications Director of the Party, Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa, said the opposition is disappointed.

He explained that instead of the project being limited to the Sekondi - Takoradi Metropolis, it could have been executed broadly to cover important economic zones in the region.

These areas, he said include mining and cocoa growing communities where economic activities there could have improved tremendously.

Already, government has brought in a number of new coaches to be used in operating the rail lines being constructed, but Mr Amankwa Afrifa said the project outline could change, should Ghanaians give NPP the mandate in December.

He believes, the NPP has a better plan to execute the project than what is being done by the NDC government.

“I wonder who would board a train from Sekondi to the port area in Takoradi and continue to the market circle in a taxi? It doesn’t make any sense,” he quizzed.

Mr Amankwa Afrifa insists government could have invested in fixing the various spots of derailments on the Takoradi to Nsuta lines to cart manganese adding, rehabilitating the 60 kilometre stretch of rail lines would have been a more prudent investment.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com |Kweku Owusu Peprah