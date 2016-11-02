MTN Foundation provides dormitory to Apam SHS

Apam, (C/R) Nov. 02, GNA - The Apam Senior High School (APASS) can now accommodate more female students following the commissioning of a six-unit dormitory block, which includes a bungalow for the housemistress and modern washrooms for the girls.

The facility, estimated at GH¢ 400,000, was financed by the MTN Foundation, which also provided 60 bunk beds for the newly constructed dormitory to reduce the burden on the authorities of the School.

The project is also aimed at creating opportunities for more students to experience the benefits of living in the boarding house to enhance quality education.

Addressing the ceremony to commission the dormitory, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, the Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation, said the Foundation had more than 135 projects across the country in the areas of hospital blocks, medical equipment, school buildings, dormitory blocks, libraries, ICT centres and Capacity building programmes for teachers.

She stated that more than 1,000 scholarship programmes had made education and health care possible for more than three million people in diverse communities nationwide.

The Foundation, she said, had provided a Children's Ward at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital, an ICT Centre at the Aggrey Memorial SHS, the Komenda College of Education , Ankaful Prisons and at the Ekumfi Imuna .Srafa JHS.

Additionally, she said, the Foundation had supported a Library project at the University of Cape Coast and given seed capital to existing small-scale businesses to enhance economic empowerment of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ishmael Yamson, the Chairman of the MTN Board, through whose instrumentality the dormitory project was initiated, urged students to study hard to become responsible adults.

Mr. Yamson, who is also an Old Boy of the School, said the MTN Foundation would continue to invest in projects that would enhance quality education and health care.

He expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people, and other stakeholders and urged them to take care of the building to prolong its life span.

Nana A. C. Acquah, the headmaster of the School, thanked the MTN Foundation for the donation, and gave the assurance that maintenance would be their top priority.

He said the Project for the girls had come at the right time because more fresh female students could be enrolled to promote female education to impact national development.

He, however, appealed to the Foundation to assist the boys in order to increase student intake in subsequent years.

The Headmaster said the current student population stood at 3,752, which was the highest ever, but it was without the necessary facilities to accommodate them.

He expressed concern about the few accommodation facilities for masters, saying that, the majority commuted from Winneba, Apam Town, Agona Swedru and beyond to the School, which made it difficult to supervise the students to ensure discipline.

GNA