MTN Donates Eight-Unit Dormitory Block, Bungalow To Apam Secondary

The MTN Ghana Foundation has handed over a newly constructed eight-unit dormitory block and housemistress’ bungalow together with 60 bunk beds and modern washrooms worth GHc400,000 to the Apam Senior High School in the Central Region.

The Executive Director of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said the facility will ease congestion and create the opportunity for more students to experience the benefits of living in the boarding house.

She indicated that MTN had identified that helping to create an enabling environment that supports socio-economic development in the communities in which they operate, by supporting impactful and sustainable projects, is a fundamental responsibility of their businesses.

According to her, implementation of this national development responsibility falls to the MTN Ghana Foundation, with a focus on health, education and economic empowerment.

She indicated that 135 projects across Ghana such as the provision of hospital blocks, medical equipment, school buildings, dormitory blocks, libraries, ICT centres, capacity building for teachers, over 1,000 scholarships – projects that have made education and healthcare possible for over three million people in diverse communities nationwide.

Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said examples of these projects in the Central Region Includes Children’s Ward at Twifu Praso Govt Hospital, ICT centers at Aggrey Memorial SHS, Komenda, and Ankaful Prisons, 6 unit classroom Block and ICT centre at Srafa Immuna School; University of Cape Coast Project Library project; and a Local Agency Scheme involving the provision of equipment such as fridge, photocopier, stocks and seed capital to existing small business in order to scale up their operations and improve their chances of economic empowerment.

Speaking at the ceremony, she said the essence of putting up this facility is to symbolize the collaboration among the MTN Ghana Foundation, the Apam Senior High School Ghana Education Service and other relevant agencies towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 i.e “Ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning”.

According to her, Ishmael Yamsons leadership, not just at MTN but at other great institutions like Unilever, Standard Chartered Bank, GHACEM, President’s Economic Advisory Council and others, where he has held key roles, is well established.

She noted that the seeds of that leadership were sewn at this institution and we hope that by providing this facility many more Ishmael Yamsons will emerge for the good of Ghana.

Mrs. Cynthia Lumor urged the students to make good use of the facilities so they may be preserved for those that come after them.

“While you are here take advantage of every opportunity to expand you education, because, as the great Nelson Mandela said, Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” she posited.

The Board Chairman of the MTN Foundation, Mr. Ishmael Yamsom said the instrumentality, dedication and hard work of the teachers have helped in shaping many brains and have brought meaning and purpose to many lives.

He added that the old students are grateful for the sacrifice, selflessness, dedication and great sense of responsibility exhibited by teaching and non-teaching staff in maintaining standards over the years.

According to him, with the world speedily changing around us, we need our future leaders to be well- rounded and equipped with the requisite skills to face the needs of our world.

Mr. Yamsom noted that the teaching and non-teaching staff are of course a fundamental part of that journey.

“Another aspect is the educational infrastructure that forms part of the learning environment,” he stated.

Mr. Yamsom emphasised that the MTN Ghana Foundation, recognizing the importance of an ideal learning environment, responded positively to their call to provide a dormitory facility to Apam Senior High School.

He extended an appreciation to the Board of Directors of MTN Ghana Foundation and the secretariat for their immense contribution to the underprivileged communities.

“I must also commend the Foundation for the various Corporate Social Investment projects they have undertaken to support the socio economic development of Ghana. It is our hope that corporate Ghana will emulate their activities and support communities nationwide,” he intimated.

Mr. Ishmael Yamsom urged the students to set their goals high and do everything they can to meet them because a good education is the propellant for greater things.