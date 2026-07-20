The Cold War’s Hidden West African Front: How Spies, Mercenaries, and the 1985–1986 Security Crisis Forged the Modern Ghanaian State

As Ghana’s Trade Representativ8e stationed in New York, Cabiri's sudden recall to Accra in July 1986—and his subsequent year-long detention and torture under the supervision of Kojo Tsikata's national security apparatus—perfectly encapsulates how the state turned on its own loyal external officers in the wake of the Nobistor plot. His family's subsequent eviction standoff in New York later became a landmark international lawsuit (Cabiri v. Government of the Republic of Ghana).

Between 1985 and 1986, Ghana’s Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime, led by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, faced an unprecedented national security emergency. Having already survived multiple early, violent coup attempts since seizing power on December 31, 1981, the administration operated in a state of hyper-vigilance.

During this volatile window, a dangerous convergence of international espionage and privatized maritime warfare brought the country to the brink of collapse. This crisis did not just test the survival of the PNDC; it unleashed a wave of domestic retaliation that permanently re-engineered Ghana’s intelligence, military, and grassroots surveillance architecture.

The Catalyst of Espionage: The Sharon Scranage Spy Flap

The first major tear in Ghana’s security fabric occurred deep within the shadows of international intelligence. In July 1985, a massive espionage scandal erupted that dismantled Western intelligence networks across West Africa and triggered an explosive diplomatic standoff between Accra and Washington.

Profiles of the Key Characters

Sharon Marie Scranage: A 29-year-old American operational support clerk for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Posted to the CIA station in Accra in 1983, her position gave her direct access to classified telecommunications, sensitive intelligence reports, and the station's local registry.

A 29-year-old American operational support clerk for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Posted to the CIA station in Accra in 1983, her position gave her direct access to classified telecommunications, sensitive intelligence reports, and the station's local registry. Michael Agbotui Soussoudis: A 39-year-old Ghanaian businessman, intelligence operative, and first cousin to PNDC Chairman Jerry John Rawlings. Soussoudis initiated a romantic relationship with Scranage shortly after her arrival in Accra, using the connection to extract classified data.

A 39-year-old Ghanaian businessman, intelligence operative, and first cousin to PNDC Chairman Jerry John Rawlings. Soussoudis initiated a romantic relationship with Scranage shortly after her arrival in Accra, using the connection to extract classified data. Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd.): The formidable PNDC Special Advisor on National Security and head of Ghana’s foreign intelligence and internal security agencies. Tsikata directed the counterintelligence apparatus from the shadows, recognizing the immense strategic value of Scranage's access.

The formidable PNDC Special Advisor on National Security and head of Ghana’s foreign intelligence and internal security agencies. Tsikata directed the counterintelligence apparatus from the shadows, recognizing the immense strategic value of Scranage's access. Lieutenant Commander Baffour Assasie-Gyimah: The fiercely loyal Deputy Advisor on National Security and right-hand man to Kojo Tsikata . Assasie-Gyimah was the operational muscle behind the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), coordinating the aggressive surveillance and arrests of suspected moles.

Facts and Figures of the Breach

Over an 18-month period, Scranage provided Soussoudis with highly classified operational data. This included the exact locations of CIA surveillance installations in Accra, sensitive details regarding Ghanaian military requests made to Libya, and the identities of prominent Ghanaian citizens operating as undercover CIA informants.

In May 1985, Scranage failed a routine polygraph examination at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Following an intensive FBI investigation, she confessed. The FBI used her to lure Soussoudis to a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, where he was arrested on July 10, 1985, and charged with espionage.

To secure Soussoudis's release, Tsikata and Assasie-Gyimah ordered the immediate arrest of the unmasked informants in Accra. On November 23, 1985, a historic, Cold War-style international spy swap took place at a border post in Togo. The U.S. government stripped eight Ghanaian citizens of their citizenship, flying them out of Accra in exchange for Soussoudis, who returned to Ghana. Among the exposed local assets convicted of treason by public tribunals were Felix Peasah (a retired security officer), Theodore Atiedu (a BNI inspector), Stephen Balfour Ofosu-Addo (a former diplomat), and Robert Yaw Appiah.

The Maritime Threat: The Nobistor Affair

As the diplomatic shockwaves of the spy flap reverberated through Accra, a more direct, militarized threat emerged from the Atlantic Ocean. In March 1986, international security networks intercepted an explicit, heavily financed maritime invasion plot designed to overthrow the PNDC regime by force.

Profiles of the Key Characters

Godfrey Osei: A dissident Ghanaian politician and businessman living in exile. After escaping prison following a failed 1983 coup attempt, Osei operated from New York and London, securing foreign financing to organize a private army.

A dissident Ghanaian politician and businessman living in exile. After escaping prison following a failed 1983 coup attempt, Osei operated from New York and London, securing foreign financing to organize a private army. John Dee Early: An American Vietnam War veteran and professional mercenary recruited by Osei to command a combat team tasked with infiltrating Accra and assassinating Chairman Rawlings.

An American Vietnam War veteran and professional mercenary recruited by Osei to command a combat team tasked with infiltrating Accra and assassinating Chairman Rawlings. Major Courage Quashigah: The legendary, highly respected Chief Operations Officer at the PNDC Headquarters (Gondar Barracks). Quashigah was a national hero after single-handedly leading loyalist troops to crush the bloody June 19, 1983 coup attempt at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). During the 1985–1986 crisis, Quashigah was the frontline military gatekeeper, training the elite Forces Reserve Battalion (the "Commandos") to repel external threats like Osei's army.

The legendary, highly respected Chief Operations Officer at the PNDC Headquarters (Gondar Barracks). was a national hero after single-handedly leading loyalist troops to crush the bloody June 19, 1983 coup attempt at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). During the 1985–1986 crisis, was the frontline military gatekeeper, training the elite Forces Reserve Battalion (the "Commandos") to repel external threats like Osei's army. The Mercenary Unit: A combat team consisting of eight American military veterans and one Argentine national, hired under the guise of working as maritime security guards.

Facts and Figures of the Plot

The dissidents chartered the MV Nobistor, a deep-sea ocean-going tugboat, loading its cargo in Argentina before setting sail toward West Africa.

On March 14, 1986, acting on international intelligence alerts, the Brazilian Federal Police and Brazilian Navy intercepted the MV Nobistor as it entered Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro for refueling. Deep in the vessel's hold, authorities discovered 6 tons of military-grade weapons, including 70 FAL automatic rifles, submachine guns, hand grenades, and over 100,000 rounds of ammunition.

The captured mercenaries confessed that their destination was the Ghanaian coastline, where they intended to link up with an internal network of rogue military officers to execute an amphibious assault.

The Internal Casualty: The Bawol Cabiri Case

The intersection of the Scranage espionage leak and the Nobistor mercenary threat sent a shockwave of defensive paranoia through the PNDC leadership. The regime became deeply suspicious of its own external personnel, fearing that foreign-based diplomats and trade representatives were acting as conduits for dissident funding and logistics. No case illustrates this internal panic better than that of Bawol Cabiri.

Profile and Ordeal of Bawol Cabiri

Bawol Cabiri: A high-ranking Ghanaian diplomat appointed in 1983 to serve as Ghana's official Trade Representative to the United States. He resided in a state-owned property in Westbury, New York, managing trade relations and economic partnerships.

A high-ranking Ghanaian diplomat appointed in 1983 to serve as Ghana's official Trade Representative to the United States. He resided in a state-owned property in Westbury, New York, managing trade relations and economic partnerships. The Recall and Detention: In July 1986, directly following the interception of the MV Nobistor, Cabiri was abruptly summoned back to Accra under the guise of routine administrative consultations. Upon landing, he was immediately intercepted by Assasie-Gyimah’s BNI forces.

In July 1986, directly following the interception of the MV Nobistor, Cabiri was abruptly summoned back to Accra under the guise of routine administrative consultations. Upon landing, he was immediately intercepted by Assasie-Gyimah’s BNI forces. The Interrogation: Suspected of using his corporate and political positioning in New York to collaborate with Godfrey Osei's dissident network, Cabiri was isolated at a state security facility. He was detained without trial for over a year and subjected to severe physical torture aimed at extracting confessions regarding external coup financing.

Suspected of using his corporate and political positioning in New York to collaborate with Godfrey Osei's dissident network, Cabiri was isolated at a state security facility. He was detained without trial for over a year and subjected to severe physical torture aimed at extracting confessions regarding external coup financing. The Geopolitical Fallout: While Cabiri was imprisoned in Accra, the PNDC unilaterally terminated his employment and attempted to forcibly evict his wife, Efua Cabiri, and their children from the New York residence. Cabiri was blockaded from leaving Ghana until 1991. Upon escaping back to the US, he launched a historic legal battle—Cabiri v. Government of the Republic of Ghana—which reached the U.S. Court of Appeals. The case became a landmark international legal precedent regarding the boundaries of Foreign Sovereign Immunity and state-sanctioned torture.

The PNDC State Retaliation: Structural Restructuring

Faced with a compromised domestic intelligence network, an imminent mercenary invasion, and suspected betrayal within its diplomatic corps, the PNDC leadership responded with immediate, systemic force. Led strategically by Tsikata, operationally by Assasie-Gyimah, and defensively by Quashigah, the state's retaliation altered Ghana's internal security operations across three distinct fronts:

1. The Neutralization of Dissidents

The PNDC targeted civilian and political dissident groups, particularly those linked to overseas opposition networks like Godfrey Osei's cell. Assasie-Gyimah’s BNI networks tracked down suspected local coordinators and couriers, while external assets like Bawol Cabiri were systematically neutralised. Public tribunals were organized, resulting in swift court-martials and execution by firing squad for those found guilty of treason, signaling that the regime would not tolerate internal rebellion.

2. Sweeping Internal Military Purges

Recognizing that an external naval invasion like the Nobistor plot required internal coordination within the barracks to succeed, Jerry Rawlings launched a comprehensive purge of the Ghana Armed Forces. Dozens of officers and enlisted personnel whose political loyalty was considered uncertain were systematically removed from command, reassigned to minor administrative roles, or court-martialed. Major Courage Quashigah oversaw the tightening of physical security and training at Gondar Barracks, ensuring that the armed forces were cleansed of potential mutineers and insulated against infiltration.

3. Decentralization of State Surveillance

The most lasting legacy of the 1985–1986 crisis was a complete overhaul of Ghana's intelligence-led national security architecture. Under Tsikata's direction, the PNDC moved away from traditional, centralized bureaucratic networks that could be easily monitored or subverted by foreign agencies like the CIA.

Instead, they heavily decentralized domestic surveillance. Intelligence gathering was integrated directly into grassroots civil networks, utilizing the newly empowered Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs) and neighborhood watch groups. This approach transformed ordinary citizens into eyes and ears for the state, making it logistically difficult for anti-regime factions to organize clandestine cells within Ghanaian borders.

The Mechanics of Modern Diplomatic Intelligence—How the U.S. Embassy Leverages Locally Employed Staff (LES)

In the decades following the 1985–1986 security crisis, the methods of foreign intelligence gathering in Ghana underwent a profound structural evolution. While the Cold War era relied heavily on high-risk clandestine operations and compromised deep-cover informants—as seen in the Sharon Scranage affair—modern diplomatic intelligence operates largely in plain sight.

Today, the United States Department of State relies on a sophisticated framework of legal, open-source intelligence collection driven by Locally Employed Staff (LES) working within U.S. Embassies worldwide, including the embassy compound in Cantonments, Accra.

The Strategic Role of Locally Employed Staff (LES)

Locally Employed Staff are Ghanaian citizens hired by the U.S. government to provide continuity, cultural context, and institutional memory across various embassy sections. Because American Foreign Service Officers (FSOs) rotate out of the country every two to three years, the embassy relies on its local commercial, political, and economic specialists to maintain deep-rooted networks within Ghanaian society.

These specialists are embedded across key departments:

The Political Section: Local political specialists maintain regular contact with political party operatives, civil society organizations, think tanks, trade unions, and influential traditional leaders.

Local political specialists maintain regular contact with political party operatives, civil society organizations, think tanks, trade unions, and influential traditional leaders. The Economic and Commercial Sections (FCS): Local commercial specialists track domestic supply chains, market trends, energy sectors, regulatory shifts, and public procurement bidding processes.

Local commercial specialists track domestic supply chains, market trends, energy sectors, regulatory shifts, and public procurement bidding processes. The Public Diplomacy Section: Local staff monitor media landscape trends, university campus dynamics, and the operational reach of foreign actors within Ghana.

The Intelligence Cycle: Monthly Research and Performance Reporting

The intelligence gathered by local staff is institutionalized through a rigid cycle of mandatory monthly research, economic mapping, and individual performance reporting. This process converts casual, everyday professional interactions into actionable intelligence for Washington through specific mechanisms:

Political Pulse-Taking and Predictive Analysis: Local political staff are tasked with conducting monthly assessments of legislative debates in Parliament, internal party friction, and regional ethnic dynamics. Because they understand localized nuances that foreign diplomats might miss, they provide predictive reporting on potential civil unrest, electoral outcomes, and shifts in policy direction that could affect U.S. geopolitical interests.

Local political staff are tasked with conducting monthly assessments of legislative debates in Parliament, internal party friction, and regional ethnic dynamics. Because they understand localized nuances that foreign diplomats might miss, they provide predictive reporting on potential civil unrest, electoral outcomes, and shifts in policy direction that could affect U.S. geopolitical interests. Commercial and Economic Mapping: Local commercial staff conduct routine market audits. By tracking which domestic firms are winning state contracts, analyzing changes in import-export data, and reporting on regulatory hurdles facing American corporations in Ghana, they compile an exhaustive map of the country's economic vulnerabilities and strategic assets.

Local commercial staff conduct routine market audits. By tracking which domestic firms are winning state contracts, analyzing changes in import-export data, and reporting on regulatory hurdles facing American corporations in Ghana, they compile an exhaustive map of the country's economic vulnerabilities and strategic assets. The Accountability Loop (Performance Reporting): The systematic collection of this data is tied directly to the local staff's professional survival and compensation. Under the State Department's e-Performance evaluation system and Mission Activity Tracker (MAT), local specialists are graded on the depth, access, and exclusivity of their networks. To secure positive annual reviews, promotions, and performance bonuses, local employees must continuously feed the embassy's reporting pipeline with high-value, up-to-date socio-political and economic metrics.

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) vs. Espionage

It is critical to distinguish this modern apparatus from the illegal espionage of the 1980s. The intelligence gathered by local commercial and political staff falls squarely under Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and legitimate diplomatic reporting, as permitted under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Local staff do not steal classified state secrets. Instead, they synthesize public data, media trends, official government gazettes, and insights gained from professional networking. However, when thousands of these granular, locally sourced data points are aggregated monthly, vetted, and transmitted back to Washington via classified diplomatic cables ("State Cables"), they provide the United States government with a powerful, hyper-detailed, and real-time mirror of the Ghanaian state's internal mechanics.

Lessons for Modern Ghanaian Democracy

The security crisis of 1985–1986 serves as a powerful historical case study illustrating how external subversion and espionage can drive a state toward defensive entrenchment. For modern Ghanaians, understanding these events sheds light on the roles played by characters like Kojo Tsikata, Assasie-Gyimah, and Courage Quashigah, as well as the sacrifices of casualties like Bawol Cabiri, whose actions heavily influenced the country's political landscape leading up to the transition to the Fourth Republic in 1993.

The Sharon Scranage leak exposed how easily national sovereignty can be compromised by intelligence breaches, while the Nobistor affair demonstrated the threat of privatized, mercenary warfare. While the PNDC's aggressive tactics succeeded in preserving the regime, they also underscored the delicate, ongoing balance a nation must maintain between preserving national security and safeguarding fundamental civil liberties—a conversation that remains entirely vital in contemporary Ghana.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]