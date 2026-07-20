Jail Is Not The Cure For Misinformation: The Camilla Alhassan Case Should Spark A National Debate

Jail

The reported one-year custodial sentence handed to TikToker Camilla Alhassan for publishing false information about President John Dramani Mahama has reignited debate over how Ghana should respond to misinformation in the digital age.

The issue extends beyond one individual. It raises an important national question: Is imprisonment the most effective way to combat the growing menace of false information?

There should be no misunderstanding. Deliberately spreading falsehoods that damage reputations, incite public anger, or undermine confidence in democratic institutions is unacceptable. Misinformation has become one of the greatest threats to informed public discourse, and those who knowingly publish false claims should be held accountable under the law.

However, accountability and imprisonment are not always synonymous. A society committed to justice must also consider whether punishment addresses the root causes of a problem or merely its symptoms.

There is an old saying that killing one mosquito does not eliminate malaria. The real battle is against the stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. The same principle applies to misinformation.

Social media has become a vast marketplace of manipulated videos, fabricated stories, misleading headlines, and politically motivated propaganda. Across Ghana's political divide, false narratives are created, amplified, and shared every day. Character assassination, misinformation, and online abuse did not begin with one TikToker, and they will certainly not end with one conviction.

If the broader ecosystem that rewards falsehood remains unchanged, imprisoning individuals may deter some offenders, but it is unlikely to solve the larger problem.

One uncomfortable truth is that misinformation has become deeply intertwined with partisan politics. Political activists and social media influencers often gain popularity by publishing sensational claims, many of which later prove to be inaccurate or entirely false. Supporters applaud these attacks when directed at political opponents but condemn them when their own leaders become the targets.

Such selective outrage weakens the national commitment to truth. Truth has no political affiliation. A false statement does not become acceptable because it benefits one's preferred political party. Likewise, misinformation remains harmful regardless of who spreads it or who suffers the consequences.

If Ghana is serious about reducing misinformation, a broader strategy is needed—one that addresses both accountability and prevention. Political parties, media organisations, civil society groups, and digital platforms should engage in a national dialogue on responsible communication. Political leaders must openly condemn supporters who deliberately spread falsehoods instead of quietly benefiting from their activities. Citizens should be equipped with stronger media and digital literacy skills to identify misinformation before sharing it. Victims of defamatory publications should have easier access to civil remedies such as corrections, apologies, and compensation. Above all, Ghana must rebuild a culture where honesty is respected and deliberate deception attracts public disapproval rather than applause.

Punishment has its place in every legal system, but lasting solutions require changing attitudes, incentives, and public behaviour.

The Camilla Alhassan case should not simply be remembered as another court ruling. It should become an opportunity for Ghana to reflect on how best to protect both truth and justice in an era dominated by digital communication. The objective should not merely be to punish those who publish falsehoods but to build a society in which fewer people choose to spread them in the first place.

Within that broader conversation also lies the question of mercy. President John Dramani Mahama previously exercised the constitutional power of pardon in the case of the Montie Trio, demonstrating that justice can sometimes be tempered with compassion.

Should the legal process permit and the circumstances warrant, some may argue that similar clemency could be considered for Camilla Alhassan—not as an endorsement of misinformation, but as an opportunity for rehabilitation and redemption. If granted such mercy, she could use her platform to champion responsible communication and become an advocate for truth rather than falsehood.

Ultimately, Ghana's greatest victory over misinformation will not come from prison cells alone. It will come from stronger institutions, responsible leadership, informed citizens, and a shared national commitment to truth.