ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 20 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Jail Is Not The Cure For Misinformation: The Camilla Alhassan Case Should Spark A National Debate

Jail Is Not The Cure For Misinformation: The Camilla Alhassan Case Should Spark A National DebateJail

The reported one-year custodial sentence handed to TikToker Camilla Alhassan for publishing false information about President John Dramani Mahama has reignited debate over how Ghana should respond to misinformation in the digital age.

The issue extends beyond one individual. It raises an important national question: Is imprisonment the most effective way to combat the growing menace of false information?

There should be no misunderstanding. Deliberately spreading falsehoods that damage reputations, incite public anger, or undermine confidence in democratic institutions is unacceptable. Misinformation has become one of the greatest threats to informed public discourse, and those who knowingly publish false claims should be held accountable under the law.

However, accountability and imprisonment are not always synonymous. A society committed to justice must also consider whether punishment addresses the root causes of a problem or merely its symptoms.

There is an old saying that killing one mosquito does not eliminate malaria. The real battle is against the stagnant water where mosquitoes breed. The same principle applies to misinformation.

Social media has become a vast marketplace of manipulated videos, fabricated stories, misleading headlines, and politically motivated propaganda. Across Ghana's political divide, false narratives are created, amplified, and shared every day. Character assassination, misinformation, and online abuse did not begin with one TikToker, and they will certainly not end with one conviction.

If the broader ecosystem that rewards falsehood remains unchanged, imprisoning individuals may deter some offenders, but it is unlikely to solve the larger problem.

One uncomfortable truth is that misinformation has become deeply intertwined with partisan politics. Political activists and social media influencers often gain popularity by publishing sensational claims, many of which later prove to be inaccurate or entirely false. Supporters applaud these attacks when directed at political opponents but condemn them when their own leaders become the targets.

Such selective outrage weakens the national commitment to truth. Truth has no political affiliation. A false statement does not become acceptable because it benefits one's preferred political party. Likewise, misinformation remains harmful regardless of who spreads it or who suffers the consequences.

If Ghana is serious about reducing misinformation, a broader strategy is needed—one that addresses both accountability and prevention. Political parties, media organisations, civil society groups, and digital platforms should engage in a national dialogue on responsible communication. Political leaders must openly condemn supporters who deliberately spread falsehoods instead of quietly benefiting from their activities. Citizens should be equipped with stronger media and digital literacy skills to identify misinformation before sharing it. Victims of defamatory publications should have easier access to civil remedies such as corrections, apologies, and compensation. Above all, Ghana must rebuild a culture where honesty is respected and deliberate deception attracts public disapproval rather than applause.

Punishment has its place in every legal system, but lasting solutions require changing attitudes, incentives, and public behaviour.

The Camilla Alhassan case should not simply be remembered as another court ruling. It should become an opportunity for Ghana to reflect on how best to protect both truth and justice in an era dominated by digital communication. The objective should not merely be to punish those who publish falsehoods but to build a society in which fewer people choose to spread them in the first place.

Within that broader conversation also lies the question of mercy. President John Dramani Mahama previously exercised the constitutional power of pardon in the case of the Montie Trio, demonstrating that justice can sometimes be tempered with compassion.

Should the legal process permit and the circumstances warrant, some may argue that similar clemency could be considered for Camilla Alhassan—not as an endorsement of misinformation, but as an opportunity for rehabilitation and redemption. If granted such mercy, she could use her platform to champion responsible communication and become an advocate for truth rather than falsehood.

Ultimately, Ghana's greatest victory over misinformation will not come from prison cells alone. It will come from stronger institutions, responsible leadership, informed citizens, and a shared national commitment to truth.

Frank Ayim Damptey
Frank Ayim Damptey, © 2026

This Author has published 135 articles on modernghana.com. More I am a distinguished Ghanaian business leader and entrepreneur, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Beverages Company Limited and Tata Industrial Company Limited. With over two decades of experience in senior executive roles, I brings extensive expertise across multiple industries, including brewing, soap manufacturing, water treatment, paint and ink production, agriculture, technology, and food processing.

Beyond my leadership in Ghana, I have provided consultancy services to several start-up companies across Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, helping to drive growth and innovation within West Africa’s industrial sector.

My work with Tata Beverages reflects my unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products and advancing local manufacturing standards. As an author and thought leader, I have also contributed insightful articles to Modern Ghana, sharing my perspectives on business, development, and industry trends.I also have a few published research findings.Column: Frank Ayim Damptey

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (135)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ferran Torres #7 of Spain celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. - Justin Setterfield, Getty Images via AFP World Cup 2026: Spain crowned champions after extra-time thriller against Argent...

2 hours ago

Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Nana B Sets Sights on Top NPP Leadership Slot, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028

2 hours ago

Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has BuiltIn Safeguards, Says Gaming Commission Deputy CEO Tribunals Bill Fears Misplaced — New System Has Built‑In Safeguards, Says Gaming...

2 hours ago

Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What Are We Fixing? Suame MP Tears Into Tribunals Bill: Gov’t Hasn’t Shown What’s Broken — So What A...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa ECOWAS backs Ghana’s AU petition against xenophobia – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Gov’t Moves to Scrap DoubleTrack: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH3bn SHS BuildOut Gov’t Moves to Scrap Double‑Track: Haruna Iddrisu to Detail Massive GH₵3bn SHS B...

7 hours ago

Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando Missing 8-month-old baby found safe in Kpando

7 hours ago

Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave Captain Smart cuts sod for first DVLA office in Gomoa enclave

7 hours ago

Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition presents report to Lands Minister Committee tasked to review Adamus Resources Limited licence revocation petition ...

7 hours ago

The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations — Dr. Osae-Kwapong 'The Tribunals Bill appears to preempt constitutional review recommendations' — ...

Just in....
body-container-line