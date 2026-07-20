South Africa accuses Ghana of coordinated misinformation campaign amid xenophobia row

A diplomatic quarrel between Accra and Pretoria has burst into the open, with the South African Presidency publicly accusing Ghana, alongside Nigeria, of running a sustained misinformation campaign designed to portray South Africa as a pariah state over its handling of anti-illegal immigration protests. The allegation, delivered by Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya at a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, marks an unusually direct escalation between two countries that have long described themselves as strategic partners in West and Southern Africa.

What South Africa is alleging

Magwenya told journalists that over the preceding two months, the Presidency had observed a coordinated effort to isolate South Africa from the rest of the continent, framed as criticism of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals. He said the campaign sought to create the impression that South Africa had become a state so internationally toxic that it warranted referral to international courts. The Presidency went further, naming Ghana's High Commissioner directly and accusing the envoy of spreading false information and distorting the nature of routine diplomatic engagements between the two governments. Magwenya questioned why Ghana had repeatedly adopted what he called an unconstructive diplomatic posture toward South Africa.

The trigger: a disputed death

At the centre of the dispute is the death of a Ghanaian national in Cape Town. Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a diplomatic notice to Pretoria claiming the citizen had been fatally shot during the wave of anti-illegal immigration protests sweeping South African townships. South Africa's Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, rejected that account.

She said Western Cape police records showed the victim, identified as 35-year-old Kwabena Boagen, was killed during an armed robbery at a barbershop in Nyanga a day before the protests began, and that unknown suspects had demanded cash before shooting him.

Kubayi accused Ghanaian authorities of bypassing established diplomatic channels to publicise an unverified narrative, and said using isolated criminal incidents to brand South Africa as inherently xenophobic was unacceptable.

A postponed commission and a denied state visit

The row has been compounded by two other unresolved disputes.

The first concerns the postponement of the South Africa-Ghana Binational Commission, which had been scheduled to convene in Accra. A Ghanaian government spokesperson said the postponement followed attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa, while Pretoria insisted it stemmed from an unrelated scheduling clash.

The second involves reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had sought a state visit to Ghana and been rebuffed over South Africa's migration policies, a claim the Presidency has flatly denied. Diplomatic correspondence reviewed separately by South African media outlets reportedly shows the exchanges between the two governments related only to the Binational Commission's postponement, with no reference to a state visit or to xenophobia as a reason for delay.

Context: repatriation and rising tension

The diplomatic friction has played out against a backdrop of real upheaval. Ghana has been repatriating hundreds of its citizens from South Africa amid the anti-immigration protests, with scenes of returnees draped in national flags arriving at Kotoka International Airport drawing wide domestic attention. Magwenya, for his part, pointed to Ramaphosa's continuing engagements with African heads of state, including Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, as evidence that South Africa remains an active and respected continental partner rather than an isolated one.

African security implications

Beyond the bilateral spat, the episode illustrates a broader vulnerability in West and Southern African diplomacy: the speed with which unverified reports of violence against migrant communities can travel through official channels and social media before facts are established, and the difficulty of walking such claims back once governments have staked positions publicly.

For Ghana, whose citizens have been prominent among those affected by the protests, the incident underscores the risks diplomatic missions face when relaying unverified field reports without full corroboration from host-state authorities.

For South Africa, it highlights the reputational cost of recurring anti-immigrant unrest, a pattern that has drawn continental criticism periodically since at least 2015. Both governments now face pressure to de-escalate through verified fact-finding rather than public accusation, particularly given Ghana's standing as one of South Africa's most significant commercial and diplomatic partners in West Africa.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

Daily Maverick, "Pretoria accuses Ghana and Nigeria of spreading false news over xenophobia to isolate SA," https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2026-07-15-pretoria-accuses-ghana-and-nigeria-of-spreading-false-news-over-xenophobia-to-isolate-sa/

SAnews, "Presidency rejects claims South Africa is isolated from Africa," https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/presidency-rejects-claims-south-africa-isolated-africa

Briefly.co.za,

"Government Clarifies Allegations That Ghanaian Was Killed During Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests," https://briefly.co.za/south-africa/245531-government-clarifies-allegations-ghanaian-killed-anti-illegal-immigration-protest/

African Insider, "Presidency claims continental campaign to isolate South Africa over immigration protests," https://www.africaninsider.com/politics/presidency-claims-continental-campaign-to-isolate-south-africa-over-immigration-protests/

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allAfrica, "Presidency Rejects Claims South Africa Is Isolated From Africa," https://allafrica.com/view/group/main/main/id/00097461.html