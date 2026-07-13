GES launches National Entrepreneurship Programme for schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in partnership with Kivo Ghana, has officially launched the National Entrepreneurship Programme for Senior High Schools.

The programme is currently being piloted in selected schools, with the plan to escalate nationwide. The initiative is designed to bridge the skills gap by building early entrepreneurial mindsets, developing employability skills, providing students with real-world business experience, and establishing a scalable national framework for entrepreneurship education at the pre-tertiary level.

Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi, Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of GES, underscored the importance of introducing entrepreneurship education at the pre-tertiary level and making it practical rather than purely theoretical.

She encouraged students to become creators of opportunities rather than seekers of jobs, remarking that “instead of giving us fish, we are being taught how to fish.” She further urged the students to channel their energy into developing innovative ideas that will contribute meaningfully to national development.

Representing the CEO of Procus Ghana, Mr. Evans Kwofie encouraged students to remain curious, believe in their abilities, participate actively, and think boldly. He noted that students remain at the heart of the Kivo brand’s mission to inspire innovation and creativity.

A thought-provoking panel discussion featuring representatives from Achimota School, Accra STEM Academy, and Wesley Grammar School explored the role of young people in entrepreneurship and highlighted the immense potential of students to become future business leaders.

Through this initiative, the GES continues to demonstrate its commitment to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in an ever-changing world while fostering a new generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and job creators.