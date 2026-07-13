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NPP supporters gather at EOCO over Miracles Aboagye’s detention

  Mon, 13 Jul 2026
NPP NPP supporters gather at EOCO over Miracles Aboagye’s detention
MON, 13 JUL 2026

Supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have massed up at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, EOCO, demanding the release of the party’s Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

The supporters, said they were mobilized after hearing news of Mr. Aboagye’s arrest.

Speaking to journalists, the leader of the group and member of the NPP National Communications Team, Benjamin Agyewaa Appiah, said the situation in the country is “very sad” and they came in their numbers to ensure they leave with Mr. Aboagye.

“We heard the news yesterday and decided to gather our people to come here. What is happening in the country is very sad. We came to make sure at the end of the day we see Miracle with us,” he said.

Mr. Appiah said he spoke to a close associate of Mr. Aboagye this morning who confirmed that the NPP communicator was already at EOCO and that lawyers were working on his bail conditions.

He expressed worry over the length of time Mr. Aboagye has been in custody, stating that he has been held for more than 48 hours. He also revealed that he spoke to Mr. Aboagye’s wife, who said her husband is on medication.

“That has become our fear,” he said. “We have seen the case of Abronye and others who have been in custody for over three to four days, and some up to seven days.”

The group is appealing to President John Mahama to intervene and direct EOCO boss Raymond Archer to release Mr. Aboagye.

“If by close of day we don’t hear anything, our demonstration will continue until we see Miracle finally with us,” Mr. Appiah warned.

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