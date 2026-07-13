Beyond the Noise of "Witch-Hunting": Why Ghana’s Institutions Must Be Allowed to Work

The dramatic arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, July 12, 2026, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) upon his arrival from the United Kingdom, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) frontrunner faces intense scrutiny over an alleged GH¢55 million procurement and financial irregularity probe stemming from his tenure as CEO of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD).

Predictably, the political machine has kicked into overdrive. Party faithful have massed at the EOCO headquarters, blocking traffic and chanting slogans of "political intimidation". However, as citizens, we must pause and look past the well-rehearsed partisan theater. If Ghana is to mature as a democracy, our state institutions must be allowed to function without fear or favor. Accountability cannot be treated as a political weapon when it targets an opponent, and a "witch-hunt" when it knocks on our own door.

The Facts: What We Know So Far

To understand the gravity of the situation, we must look strictly at the verified timeline and administrative details of the case:

The Investigation Focus : EOCO's probe centers on alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities totaling GH¢55 million during Aboagye’s leadership at the IMCCoD.

: EOCO's probe centers on alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities totaling GH¢55 million during Aboagye’s leadership at the IMCCoD. The Border Restriction : A co-accused individual, Gerald Appiah, had already been placed on an official state "stop list" to prevent him from exiting the country.

: A co-accused individual, Gerald Appiah, had already been placed on an official state "stop list" to prevent him from exiting the country. The Timing of Events : The arrest occurred just hours after Aboagye publicly declared his intention to contest for the national position of NPP National Communications Director.

: The arrest occurred just hours after Aboagye publicly declared his intention to contest for the national position of NPP National Communications Director. The Legal Precedent: This high-profile intercept follows a stringent anti-corruption sweep by EOCO, echoing the 2025 detentions of former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and NAFCO CEO Abdul Hannan Wahab.

Deconstructing the "Flight and Fight" Playbook

There is growing public speculation that high-profile figures often catch wind of impending state actions and adjust their itineraries accordingly. Analysts are drawing direct parallels to the 2025 Ken Ofori-Atta case, where the former Finance Minister departed Ghana for "medical reasons" amidst intensifying investigations into the SML contract, eventually becoming entangled in complex international extradition battles.

Whether an official is intercepted on the tarmac in Accra like Miracles Aboagye, or pursued via international law enforcement abroad, the systemic lesson remains identical:

An International Flight is Not a Legal Shield : Boarding an aircraft or seeking brief refuge abroad does not erase domestic accountability.

: Boarding an aircraft or seeking brief refuge abroad does not erase domestic accountability. Party Nominations Do Not Grant Immunity : Announcing a bid for a political office cannot be used as a preemptive defensive strategy to label a routine financial audit as "sabotage."

: Announcing a bid for a political office cannot be used as a preemptive defensive strategy to label a routine financial audit as "sabotage." Equal Application of the Law: If state watchdogs are praised for investigating opposition elements, they must be given the exact same leeway when auditing ruling party stalwarts.

Institutional Recommendations: Helping Our Systems Work

If we genuinely want strong institutions rather than strongmen, the state, the political parties, and the citizenry must commit to the following structural reforms:

Insulate Investigative Bodies : EOCO, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) must be given complete financial and operational autonomy, shielded from executive or political interference.

: EOCO, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) must be given complete financial and operational autonomy, shielded from executive or political interference. Enforce Constitutional Protections : Under Article 14(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the state must grant the accused immediate, unhindered access to legal counsel and family. Justice must be transparent; if there is a case, the state must swiftly and openly arraign the suspect before a court of competent jurisdiction.

: Under Article 14(2) of the 1992 Constitution, the state must grant the accused immediate, unhindered access to legal counsel and family. Justice must be transparent; if there is a case, the state must swiftly and openly arraign the suspect before a court of competent jurisdiction. De-escalate Party Militia Tactics : Political parties must cease the dangerous precedent of mobilizing street protests and picketing law enforcement headquarters. Blocking traffic and intimidating investigators erodes public order and undermines the rule of law.

: Political parties must cease the dangerous precedent of mobilizing street protests and picketing law enforcement headquarters. Blocking traffic and intimidating investigators erodes public order and undermines the rule of law. Establish Transparent Fast-Track Financial Courts: High-stakes corruption cases involving public funds should be processed through specialized, fast-tracked judicial divisions to prevent cases from dragging on indefinitely through political cycles.

Ghana’s democracy stands at a critical crossroads. The investigation into Dennis Miracles Aboagye is not a test of which political party can shout the loudest or block the most traffic in Accra. It is a test of whether our state institutions can quietly, methodically, and independently do the job they were created to do.

When political parties shield their members from routine legal scrutiny, they slowly poison the very foundation of the republic. True patriotism demands that we allow the law to take its course, ensure the accused receives a fair and transparent trial, and respect the findings of our state agencies. Our democratic maturity will ultimately be measured not by how well we protect our political elites, but by how firmly we uphold the principle that no individual is above the law. Let our institutions work.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]