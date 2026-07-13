Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Drive Is Losing Momentum: The NDC Is The Majority In Parliament

Ghana entered a new political era with high expectations after years of economic devastation, institutional collapse, and widespread corruption under the previous administration. The looting of state resources, the bankruptcy of key institutions, and the reckless mismanagement of public funds created a national crisis that demanded urgent accountability.

In response, President Mahama established ORAL — Operation Recover All Loot — a special investigative team tasked with tracing stolen assets, exposing corrupt networks, and bringing offenders to justice. ORAL’s early achievements were remarkable: hundreds of former NPP officials were placed under investigation, and several government properties illegally acquired during the previous administration were successfully traced and recovered.

Alongside ORAL, Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) intensified its investigations into high-profile corruption cases involving Bernard Antwi-Bosiako (Wontumi), Gifty Oware, Kwabena Adu Boahene, and other influential figures whose activities contributed to the collapse of public trust. For the first time in many years, Ghanaians felt that the state was finally confronting the political criminality that had crippled the nation.

However, nearly two years after these arrests and investigations began, the judicial process has slowed to a crawl. Court appearances are sporadic, proceedings are delayed, and not a single major figure has been jailed. This stagnation has created a dangerous perception among the public: that Ghana’s anti-corruption drive is losing momentum and that the government is either overwhelmed or unwilling to push harder.

The frustration is growing. Ordinary citizens who endured years of hardship under the previous administration expected swift justice. Instead, they are witnessing a justice system that appears hesitant, bureaucratic, and easily manipulated. The government itself has acknowledged the slow pace of the courts, prompting a parliamentary discussion last week on establishing a special tribunal to fast-track corruption cases.

Shockingly, the minority NPP opposed the motion, claiming the tribunal was designed to jail their members. This objection has sparked national outrage. Ghanaians vividly remember the era of Akufo-Addo, when the NDC was the minority in parliament. During that period, the ruling NPP government ignored every motion, every objection, and every protest from the NDC minority.

They passed laws, made appointments, and executed decisions without hesitation. Today, the situation is reversed, yet the majority NDC appears reluctant to assert its authority. Many citizens are asking a painful question: Why is the majority NDC allowing the minority NPP to dictate the pace of justice? This is where the political atmosphere in Ghana is becoming increasingly tense.

The public believes President Mahama is compromising too much with individuals who contributed to the nation’s collapse. Others fear that the government is becoming weak, a government with power yet unsure how to use it. This perception is dangerous, especially at a time when Ghanaians desperately need confidence in their institutions.

What The Current Government Must Do Now

To restore public trust and demonstrate genuine commitment to fighting corruption, the government must take decisive and uncompromising steps. The first and most urgent action is the establishment of a special tribunal dedicated solely to corruption and financial crime cases.

Ghana cannot continue relying on a slow-moving court system that is clearly overwhelmed by the sheer number of cases. A tribunal with a focused mandate will accelerate proceedings, eliminate unnecessary delays, and reduce the influence of political interference that often derails justice.

The government must also enforce strict timelines for corruption trials. Cases involving public funds should never drag on for years while suspects exploit procedural loopholes to avoid accountability. Clear judicial timelines will ensure that investigations move steadily, evidence is processed efficiently, and verdicts are delivered within reasonable periods. This is essential for restoring confidence in the justice system.

Another critical step is increasing transparency in ORAL and EOCO operations. Ghanaians need regular updates to know that investigations are active, evidence is being reviewed, and justice is not being quietly abandoned. Transparency will reassure citizens that the anti-corruption agenda is not merely political rhetoric but a functioning system with measurable progress.

The government must also protect investigators and prosecutors from political pressure. Anti-corruption officials must operate independently, without fear of retaliation or obstruction. When investigators feel threatened or unsupported, corruption cases weaken, and justice becomes compromised. Ensuring their safety and independence is essential for the integrity of the process.

Finally, the presidency must demonstrate political will at the highest level. The government must send a clear message that corruption cases will be pursued relentlessly, regardless of political affiliation or social status. Without strong leadership, even the best institutions will struggle to deliver justice.

The Consequences For The 2028 Election

If corrupt politicians are not jailed before the next election cycle, the ruling government will face severe political consequences. Ghanaians have already lost confidence in political promises; they now judge leadership strictly by results. Failure to deliver justice will deepen public distrust in Mahama’s administration and reinforce the belief that corruption is being protected rather than punished.

The opposition will exploit this weakness, strengthen its propaganda and portray the government as ineffective and compromised. The credibility of ORAL and EOCO will be undermined, making their achievements appear insignificant or politically motivated. This will reduce voter enthusiasm and weaken the NDC’s electoral standing, especially among citizens who expected a bold and uncompromising fight against corruption.

Ghanaians are tired of speeches, committees, and investigations that lead nowhere. They want justice that is visible, decisive, and uncompromising. If the government fails to jail even a handful of the most notorious offenders, the public will conclude that nothing has changed and that the cycle of impunity continues. This perception will be devastating in 2028.

Ghana cannot afford another era where corruption is treated as a political game. Justice delayed is justice denied, and the people are watching closely. The government must act now, not only to restore confidence but also to protect the future of the nation.