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Sat, 11 Jul 2026 Politics

Supreme Court should throw out Mahama third-term petition – Akosua Manu

  Sat, 11 Jul 2026
NPP spokesperson for Gender and Social Protection, Akosua ManuNPP spokesperson for Gender and Social Protection, Akosua Manu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) spokesperson for Gender and Social Protection, Akosua Manu, has called on the Supreme Court to dismiss a suit seeking an interpretation of President John Dramani Mahama’s eligibility to contest the presidency again after serving two non-consecutive terms.

According to her, the 1992 Constitution is explicit on the two-term limit for Presidents and leaves no room for a contrary interpretation.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, July 11, Ms. Manu argued that Article 66 of the Constitution clearly limits an individual to two terms in office as President. She cautioned the apex court against adopting an interpretation that could create uncertainty over presidential tenure.

She urged the justices to consider the long-term implications of their ruling, stressing that constitutional interpretation should be guided by the national interest rather than the circumstances of any particular individual.

“To the judges, I am telling you, think about the long term. You might think that whatever is being presented to you may make sense, but consider the long-term implications. Let us be true to ourselves and uphold the Constitution. To the judges, please throw that petition away,” she appealed.

Ms. Manu further argued that accepting the plaintiff's interpretation could set a precedent that would enable a former President who has already served two terms to seek office again simply because those terms were not consecutive.

Her remarks follow the filing of a writ at the Supreme Court by Ganiwu Alhassan, a teacher from Kpandai in the Northern Region, against the Attorney-General.

The plaintiff is asking the court to declare that a person who has served two separate, non-consecutive terms as President remains constitutionally eligible to contest the presidency again.

In the suit, Mr. Alhassan contends that Article 66(2) of the 1992 Constitution only prohibits a person from serving more than two consecutive terms as President and does not impose a lifetime bar on someone whose two terms were served at different times.

He is therefore seeking a declaration that preventing such a person from contesting the presidency would be inconsistent with the Constitution.

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