EPCG condemns shooting incident at Zohe E.P. Cluster of schools in Yendi 

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Thursday strongly condemned the violent shooting incident that occurred at the Zohe E. P. Cluster of Schools in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern region.

The incident occurred last Thursday.

This was contained in a release issued by the Church and signed by Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church on Friday and was sighted by the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

It was titled “EPCG condemns shooting incident at Zohe E.P. Cluster of schools.”

The release stated that according to reports reaching the Church, two-armed men unlawfully entered the school premises and discharged firearms causing fear, panic and trauma among pupils, teachers and other staff members.

It noted that during the unfortunate incident, the Headmaster of the school was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries whilst carrying out his lawful duties.

“The church expresses its profound concern over this disturbing act of violence which endangered the lives of innocent school children and teachers,” it said.

The release intimated that schools were places of learning, character formation and hope and should never become scenes of intimidation or violence.

It was further stated that the Church extended its heartfelt sympathies to the Headmaster, staff, pupils, parents, and the entire Zohe E.P. Primary School community.

It stated that the Church prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Headmaster and for God’s comfort and protection for everyone affected by the traumatic experience.

The release called on the Ghana Police Service and all relevant security agencies to conduct a swift, thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that they were brought to face justice.

“Such acts of lawlessness must not be allowed to undermine public confidence in the safety of our educational institutions,” it said.

The release noted that the Church remained committed to promoting peace, justice, and quality education.

It called on Ghanaians to reject violence in all its forms and work together to foster safe and secure learning environments for every child.

GNA