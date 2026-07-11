Traditional protocols once restricted women on menstruation from entering the palace – Kparekpare Chief

Nana Atta Foster Owusu III, Chief of Kparekpare in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has said that, in the past, some traditional customs prohibited women in their menses from entering a chief’s palace as part of long-standing cultural protocols observed in many communities.

He explained that the practice was intended to preserve the sanctity and dignity of the palace, which was regarded as a sacred institution within the traditional governance system.

Nana Owusu made the remarks at his palace during the annual yam purification ceremony, held to usher in the new yam harvest for the community and its surrounding areas.

The chief said the yam purification rite remained an important cultural tradition, symbolising thanksgiving, renewal and the invocation of blessings for the community.

According to him, the ceremony serves as a spiritual and cultural foundation for the harvest season and reinforces communal unity, peace and prosperity.

He noted that although some traditional practices, including restrictions on palace entry during menstruation, were no longer strictly observed in many communities, they formed an integral part of the history and evolution of Ghana’s chieftaincy institution.

Nana Owusu said the importance of preserving the historical context of such customs to enable younger generations to appreciate their cultural significance and understand how traditional practices have evolved over time.

He urged traditional authorities, cultural researchers and other stakeholders to continue documenting indigenous customs and traditions to ensure they were properly preserved and interpreted within their historical and cultural context.

The chief further encouraged sustained dialogue on cultural heritage, saying such engagements would promote mutual understanding while safeguarding Ghana’s rich traditional values for future generations.

GNA