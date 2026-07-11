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Dambai traditional authorities perform rites to officially open 2026 new yam trading season

  Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Regional News Dambaitraditionalauthoritiesperform rites toofficially open 2026 new yam trading season
SAT, 11 JUL 2026

Traditional authorities in Dambai have officially performed the customary rites to usher in the 2026 new yam season, paving the way for the commencement of yam trading in the Municipality.

The announcement, issued in a public notice, signified the lifting of the traditional restriction on the sale and consumption of newly harvested yams before the annual rites.

Following the successful observance of the customary rituals, yam farmers from Dambai and surrounding communities had been encouraged to begin bringing their produce to the Dambai Market from this July 2026 for sale.

The traditional ceremony, which is deeply rooted in the customs of the area, is held each year to express gratitude to God and the ancestors for a successful farming season and to seek blessings for continued peace, prosperity and abundant harvests.

Residents, traders and buyers could now freely purchase and consume newly harvested yams without contravening traditional customs.

The opening of the new yam trading season was expected to boost commercial activities at the Dambai Market, which served as one of the major agricultural trading centres in the Oti Region.

Madam Emelia Yaa Dankwa, Mr Robert Nkrabia together with other market women and yam traders, expressed optimism that the commencement of trading would increase the supply of yams, stabilise prices and improve incomes for farmers and other actors along the agricultural value chain.

Nana Kwaku Beyennor II, the Chief of Dambai and his traditional leaders, appealed to all farmers to take advantage of the official opening by bringing quality produce to the market while observing acceptable market practices to ensure orderly trading.

They also urged traders and the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony throughout the marketing season, emphasising that the observance of traditional customs continued to play an important role in preserving the cultural heritage of the area while supporting local economic development.

GNA

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