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Nigerian forces suffered casualties in kidnap rescue: army

By Tonye BAKARE with Susan NJANJI in Lagos
Nigeria Protesters have repeatedly called on the Nigerian government to end a kidnapping crisis that experts say has netted millions of dollars in ransom payments. By TOYIN ADEDOKUN (AFP)
SAT, 11 JUL 2026
Protesters have repeatedly called on the Nigerian government to end a kidnapping crisis that experts say has netted millions of dollars in ransom payments. By TOYIN ADEDOKUN (AFP)

Nigerian security forces suffered "casualties" during the rescue of over 40 kidnapped schoolchildren, the army said Saturday, in an operation that put an end to a major security crisis in the country's relatively safe southwest.

The pupils, whose rescue was announced Friday, were seized from three schools in Nigeria's Oyo state and had been in captivity for nearly two months.

The army said the children and staff were rescued following "carefully planned and executed" operations alongside intelligence agencies, police and local vigilante groups.

"However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces," it said, without elaborating.

The shock kidnapping, in Oyo's Oriire local government area, was blamed on jihadists, though exactly which group was behind the assault remained unclear.

The country has been fighting a jihadist conflict that over the years has seen armed Islamist groups spread and fracture outside their strongholds in the northeast.

But the attack in Oyo state sent shockwaves through a country where many had long written off such violence as a problem contained in the north.

There, mass kidnappings have become an increasingly regular tactic of both jihadists and armed gangs known as "bandits".

It prompted protests across the country, a state-wide teachers' strike and high-profile condemnation -- all just months before the January 2027 presidential elections.

Southwest Nigeria has long been considered one of the safest regions in a country struggling with multiple security crises.

Oyo is one of Nigeria's most populous states, and its capital, Ibadan, is a major education hub.

Students taken as 'leverage'

Defence Minister Christopher Musa said last week that the kidnappers had tried to use the students as "leverage" with the Nigerian government, which is holding some of their commanders.

Musa said that the kidnappers had threatened to kill their hostages if security forces moved in on them.

But the army said its operations, which lasted more than a month, targeted the kidnappers' wider networks and dismantled several hideouts in the forests of Old Oyo National Park.

Several arrests across the country, meanwhile, "completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to 'unconditionally release' the pupils and teachers", said the military statement.

Armed groups, notably jihadists, have long used mass school kidnappings in an attempt to extract ransoms and other demands -- most infamously in April 2014 when Boko Haram abducted 276 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Chibok, in northeastern Borno state.

A string of mass abductions in late 2025, including the kidnapping of two dozen schoolgirls in Kebbi state and the abduction of some 300 students and several teachers in Niger state, drew renewed international attention to Nigeria's insecurity.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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