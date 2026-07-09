NIA, IOM to begin special Ghana Card registration in border communities from July 13

The National Identification Authority (NIA), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), will begin a special Ghana Card registration exercise for residents of selected border communities in the Upper West and Upper East regions from Monday, July 13.

The exercise, which will run until Thursday, August 6, targets eligible Ghanaians living along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border who are yet to register for the national identity card.

In a press release issued on Thursday, July 9, the NIA said the initiative follows the successful pilot registration exercise conducted in Pusiga in 2024 and will be implemented in phases across the selected districts.

"The National Identification Authority (NIA), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), wishes to inform the public that it will commence a special Ghana Card registration exercise for Ghanaians living in selected border communities along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border from Monday, 13th July to Thursday, 6th August 2026," read part of the statement.

According to the Authority, the exercise will be carried out in the Sissala West and Lambussie districts of the Upper West Region, as well as the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

The NIA encouraged all eligible Ghanaians aged six years and above who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card to take advantage of the exercise by presenting the required identification documents, including a birth certificate, valid Ghana passport, proof of naturalisation or certificate of acquired citizenship.

"Applicants who do not possess any of the above documents may be vouched for under oath by one eligible relative or two approved community members who are Ghanaian citizens and possess Ghana Cards," the authority added.

The Authority also cautioned the public against providing false information or assisting non-Ghanaians to obtain Ghana Cards, stressing that such acts constitute criminal offences punishable by fines, imprisonment or both under the law.