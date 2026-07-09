Internal Reforms key to Ghana’s Hydrographic Ambitions – GMA Director General

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal Deen Ali, says Ghana’s hydrographic ambitions will only succeed if the country gets its internal structures right.

Dr Ali made the remarks during a courtesy call by the Director of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), Dr John Nyberg, stating that while Ghana’s progress is visible externally, the real challenge lies in building a resilient framework at home.

He revealed that consultations have already been held with the Chief of Naval Staff and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, as well as with Nigeria’s Hydrographic Agency, to explore regional collaboration.

According to him, these engagements are part of efforts to close existing gaps and lay the foundation for a robust hydrographic sector.

Dr Ali noted that the GMA is in the process of establishing a national hydrographic office within its new headquarters, with foundational operations expected to commence toward the end of 2026.

He expressed optimism that government backing, coupled with technical mentorship from the IHO, would accelerate Ghana’s hydrographic vision.

“We expect to initiate foundational hydrography operations toward the end of 2026, following support from the Government of Ghana. My greatest fear is getting the internal settings right. Once we can get a structure that works, it will flow,” he said.

Dr Nyberg commended Ghana’s active role in international hydrographic activities and described hydrographic data as a vital national asset.

“Ghana is a big player in the region, and taking these steps is key. The data you (GMA) collect is a national asset, and ensure you are building a structure that can support the people of Ghana,” Dr Nyberg said.

Hydrography, he noted, plays a foundational role in everything and indirectly influences broader socio-economic planning, down to the development of a hospital or other critical infrastructure.

He urged the GMA to design a tailor made training program to nurture local expertise, highlighting hydrography’s influence on maritime safety and socio economic planning.

The Head of the Hydrography Unit at GMA, Marilyn Eghan, described the visit as a validation of Ghana’s efforts and a gateway to key technical assistance.

She affirmed that Ghana looks forward to working hand-in-hand with the IHO to build deep, localised capacity, which will ultimately support safer maritime navigation and the sustainable development of Ghana’s blue economy.

Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD