Gender Minister Advocates for Sustainable Funding to Combat Child Labour Exploitation

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has urged the government and stakeholders to prioritise sustained investment in child protection systems, saying the fight against child labour exploitation requires more than legislation.

According to the Minister, protecting children effectively depends on long-term financing, strong partnerships, and a collective national commitment to safeguarding their rights and well-being.

Dr Lartey made the call while delivering the keynote address at the National Justice Conference, held under the theme "Sustainable Funding for Child Protection Against Labour Exploitation."

She commended the International Justice Mission (IJM), Ghana, and its partners for creating a platform to address what she described as one of the country's most pressing child protection challenges.

She emphasised that child protection is a shared responsibility that extends beyond government to include Parliament, the Judiciary, development partners, civil society organisations, the private sector, communities, and families.

The Minister noted that sustainable child protection systems can only be achieved through coordinated action, reliable financing, and a shared commitment to ensuring that every child grows up in a safe and supportive environment.

She observed that children subjected to labour exploitation are deprived of opportunities to reach their full potential and make meaningful contributions to national development.

For this reason, she said, investment in child protection should be viewed not simply as a social responsibility but as a strategic investment in Ghana's human capital and long-term economic growth.

Dr Lartey further stressed the need for financing mechanisms that are predictable, well-coordinated, and efficiently managed to ensure child protection interventions produce lasting results.

She added that sustainable financing goes beyond securing additional resources and should also focus on ensuring existing resources are allocated strategically for maximum impact.

Grace Acheampong, ISD