Roads Minister Urges Contractors to Stay on Schedule

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Agbodza, has urged contractors working on the Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road rehabilitation project to sustain the pace of work and deliver the project on schedule.
The Minister made the call during an inspection of the project as part of his two day working tour of the Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions.
The rehabilitation, being undertaken by Messrs USSUYA (Ghana) Ltd, began in December 2025 and is expected to be completed in December 2027.
Current progress stands at 32.3 per cent, with works so far including drainage construction, road widening, and pavement layering.
Mr Agbodza expressed satisfaction with the progress made, but stated the importance of meeting the December 2027 deadline.
Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD