Mustapha Ussif: A Man Moulded by Allah Cannot be Broken by Mere Mortals

In the storm of politics, some men bend. Others stand. Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, belongs to the second group.

From the boardroom of the National Service Authority (NSA), to the corridors of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to the people’s mandate in Yagaba-Kubori — his journey has been one of service, sacrifice, and steadfast faith.

A devout Muslim, husband and father, he has lived by one principle: “Once you hold public office, you should at all material times, and at whatever cost, be ready, willing, and able to account for your stewardship.”

A Record of Service

Appointed Executive Director of the National Service Scheme in 2017, Ussif led reforms aimed at sanitizing the system. He served with distinction until 2021.

The people of Yagaba-Kubori rewarded that record. He won the seat with 64.01% of the vote and was subsequently appointed Minister for Youth and Sports in March 2021.

It was under his leadership that Ghana successfully hosted the 13th African Games in 2024 — a historic moment that delivered the Borteyman Sports Centre and a refurbished University of Ghana Stadium. For millions of Ghanaians, it was proof that with vision and resolve, Ghana can compete and host the continent. Moreover, under his leadership as the Sports Minister, hundreds of AstroTurfs were built across the country to aid talent development.

Tested, Not Broken

In June 2025, Ussif was named among officials to face prosecution over an alleged GH¢548.3 million payroll issue at NSA spanning 2018-2024. An Auditor-General’s report also flagged matters relating to the African Games.

The allegations are weighty. But so is his response:

"I served with diligence and honesty,” Yussif stated. “I welcome any opportunity to account for my stewardship... including having my day in a Court of competent jurisdiction.”_

To his supporters, this is not the end of a story. It is a test. And they believe a man moulded by Allah cannot be broken by mere mortals

Faith and Fortitude

For Ussif, public office has never been about self. It has been about duty. About showing up. About accounting.

Critics demand answers. The law will provide them. Government says it is pursuing accountability. Ussif says he is ready to meet it head-on — calm, composed, and confident in his record.

The Man and the Moment

Mustapha Ussif’s story is Ghana’s story: ambition tested by scrutiny, service measured by standards, and leadership forged in fire.

The courts will decide the legal questions. But history will also record this — that when the pressure came, he did not run. He stood and said: judge me by my work, and let me answer in court.

That is the mark of a man moulded by faith. That is the mark of Mustapha Ussif.

The author is a regular contributor to News Commentary, a current affairs programme by Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and a columnist with Modern Ghana, an esteemed online news portal.