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Every Ghanaian will access quality healthcare under PHC programme- Health Minister  

  Sat, 04 Jul 2026
Health Every Ghanaian will access quality healthcare under PHCprogramme- Health Minister
SAT, 04 JUL 2026

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister of Health, has launched the implementation of the Primary Healthcare Programme (PHC) in the Ahafo Region, assuring that every Ghanaian will access affordable and quality healthcare under the programme.

He emphasised that the PHC marked another step towards improving access to quality healthcare nationwide, saying that the programme execution would make essential health services more affordable and strengthen healthcare delivery at the community level.

Speaking at a ceremony at Goaso, the regional capital, Mr Akandoh said the programme would also improve public health facilities to deliver quality healthcare services to the masses.

The Minister presented health consumables to support the implementation of the programme in the region.

Madam Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister said that Community-based Health Service (CHPS) compounds were being constructed across the six politically administrative Districts and Municipalities in the region to support the implementation of the programme.

The CHPS compounds will help bring healthcare service delivery to the doorstep of the people and to enhance their health status.

Mad Gardiner said the government remained dedicated to bringing the holistic development of the region to the next level, saying that improving quality healthcare remained an utmost priority.

Dr Peter Yeboah, the Executive Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana, described the PHC programme as a game changer that would help improve health outcomes in the country.

He said the PHC remained the most important healthcare intervention programme in the country since the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Dr Yeboah pledged CHAG's full support to facilitate the successful implementation of the programme and its sustainability.

GNA

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